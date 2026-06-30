Padma Shri Anup Jalota Launches 'JAGANNATHA' App and Website on the Auspicious Occasion of Deva Snan Purnima

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: The auspicious festival of Deva Snan Purnima is being celebrated today at the Shri Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha. On the auspicious occasion of Deva Snan Purnima, Padma Shri and 'Bhajan Samrat' Anup Jalota launched the 'JAGANNATHA' mobile app and website in Mumbai. The grand "Rath Utsav" of Bhagwan Jagannatha, organized by the Shree Jagannatha Balabhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust, will take place from July 16 to July 27, 2026.

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The Rath Yatra will commence from Malad East on July 16. On the evening of July 17, Anup Jalota will perform at a Bhajan Sandhya at the Bal Gandharva Rangmandir in Bandra, Mumbai. Mega theatrical play "Bhagwaan Jagannath Katha" will be held on July 19 at Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir. These will be followed by MahaVishnu Narasingha Yagya on July 25, including the distribution of Jagannatha Prasadam, cultural programs, and a tribal handicraft exhibition - all these programs alongwith Puri rituals of ' Suna Besha' and ' Niladri Bije' will be organised from July 17 to July 27 at the Patwardhan Park (adjacent to Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir) at Mumbai Bandra.

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Speaking at the unveiling of the ' JAGANNATHA' mobile app and website, Dhananjay Kapoor, Founder and Managing Trustee of Shree Jagannatha Balbhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust, expressed special gratitude to his Guruji, Anup Jalota, noting that Anup Jalota has been associated with them for five years. He remarked, "Initially, we organized a six-hour program, then a two-day event, and now we are set to organize the world's longest Rath Yatra--spanning 21 kilometers--which will set a record. Anup Jalota's rendition of the Aarti is featured in our play. Whenever I invite him, he graciously attends the Bhajan Sandhya. I wish to learn singing from him, which is why I address him as 'Guruji'.

Padma Shri Anup Jalota remarked that Dhananjay Kapoor has been organizing the Rath Utsav in Mumbai on a grand scale. "I will be performing bhajans this year as well. I urge as many people as possible to attend this Rath Utsav so that their suffering may be alleviated and peace may prevail across the world. The launch of the 'Jagannatha' app is a significant digital initiative dedicated to promoting the divine culture, philosophy, and traditions of Bhagwaan Jagannatha."

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Dhananjay Kapoor stated that the objective of the 'Jagannatha app and website (www.shreejbstrust.org) is to connect devotees with Bhagwaan Jagannatha. Information regarding the Rath Utsav, spiritual activities, cultural programs, devotional offerings, and the Trust's various initiatives will be made available in the app and website. Our primary goal is to spread 'JAGANNATHA CULTURE' (based on authentic Puri traditions) across the world.

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