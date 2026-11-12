Pai Kane Energy and Gooree Sign 5 GWh Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Accelerate Battery Energy Storage in India

Partnership will bring advanced BESS solutions to Indian customers and lay the groundwork for local manufacturing

SHENZHEN, China and PANAJI, India, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pai Kane Energy (PKE), the clean energy business of India's Pai Kane Group, and Shenzhen Gooree Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (Gooree), part of BTR New Material Group, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic cooperation covering 5 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for the Indian market by 2030. The MOU was signed jointly at Gooree's offices in Shenzhen.

Under the MOU, the two companies will work together to develop India's energy storage market. They will jointly develop BESS products designed for Indian conditions, including the climate, grid requirements and the needs of commercial, industrial and utility customers. PKE will lead product development, sales, project delivery and after-sales service in India, working with its network of EPC and channel partners. Gooree will contribute its product technology, engineering and system integration expertise.

The partnership is designed to grow in phases. As deployments scale, the companies plan to move to assembly in India and then explore joint investment in a local manufacturing facility, in support of the Government of India's Make in India and energy storage goals.

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India has committed to 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030, and non-fossil sources already account for more than half of the country's installed capacity. As this share grows, energy storage is becoming essential to integrate renewable power, manage peak demand and keep supply reliable for businesses and utilities.

Kapil Kane, Co-Founder & CEO, Pai Kane Energy, said: "This is a long-term partnership built on trust, transparency and a shared commitment to India. By combining Gooree's technology with Pai Kane's market presence and partner network, we can give Indian customers storage solutions that are safe, reliable and built for local conditions, and over time, made in India."

Kevin Zhuo, CEO, Gooree, said: "India is one of the most important energy storage markets in the world. In Pai Kane Energy we have found a partner that understands the market deeply and shares our long-term vision. Together we will bring world-class BESS products to Indian customers and build a strong local foundation."

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About Pai Kane Energy

Pai Kane Energy is the energy storage and clean energy business of the Pai Kane Group. It delivers battery energy storage solutions to commercial, industrial and utility customers across India through a network of EPC and channel partners. PKE began operations in 2026 and is based in India, the UAE and China. With design centers and labs in China and an extensive network across the region's battery supply chain, it builds innovative, grid-native products for India and the rest of the world.

The Pai Kane Group was founded in 1989 by Atul Pai Kane with the establishment of its flagship company, Power Engineering (India) Pvt. Ltd. The Group manufactures capital goods for the power and infrastructure sector at five plants in India and one in the United Kingdom, with capacity to manufacture 10,000 generator sets every year. It has deployed more than 1 GW of power equipment in 86 countries. A long-established name in India's generator manufacturing industry, the Group acquired British manufacturer Wardpower in March 2018.

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About Gooree

Shenzhen Gooree Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. is a green energy technology company specialising in energy storage system solutions, and a joint venture subsidiary of BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd. Gooree's offering combines hardware and software in integrated energy storage systems, together with smart energy operation and full lifecycle service management. Its portfolio covers commercial, industrial and utility-scale systems, and includes BESS built on semi-solid battery technology.

BTR New Material Group was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in Shenzhen. It supplies anode materials, cathode materials and advanced new materials used in batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and energy storage, and has been the world's largest anode material supplier every year since 2010. In 2025, BTR reported revenue of about CNY 17 billion and anode material sales of around 600,000 tonnes. It has production facilities in Indonesia and Morocco.

Media contact

Dhanusha Prabhu - marketing@paikane.energy

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