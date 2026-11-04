Paisabazaar Launches Paisa Vouchers on Diwali, Bringing Deals Across 300+ Brands to its Platform

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 4: Paisabazaar, India’s leading marketplace for financial products and largest free credit score platform, has launched Paisa Vouchers, expanding its consumer offering beyond financial products to bring attractive deals and savings across 300+ brands to its platform. Spanning categories such as shopping, food, travel, fashion, entertainment, fitness and luxury, the offering brings digital gift cards and vouchers together on the Paisabazaar platform.

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With Paisa Vouchers, Paisabazaar aims to create more avenues of savings for consumers across brands and services they use regularly. From everyday shopping and food delivery to travel, entertainment and lifestyle purchases, consumers can now access attractive deals on their preferred brands through the platform. The offering is designed to help consumers get more value from their everyday spending and put more money back in their pockets, while giving them more reasons to engage with Paisabazaar beyond their credit and investment needs.

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Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "At Paisabazaar, we are constantly evolving to make our platform more relevant and valuable for consumers. While credit and investments remain the core of our business, we also see an opportunity to create more value beyond these needs. With Paisa Vouchers, we are bringing consumers attractive savings across 300+ brands that are already an integral part of their everyday lives. In partnership with Pine Labs for voucher issuance, we aim to make savings more accessible across shopping, lifestyle and gifting. Our endeavour is to help consumers get more out of their everyday spending, put more money back in their pockets and make Paisabazaar a more rewarding destination at every interaction."

Consumers can explore and purchase digital vouchers from over 300 brands, including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Tanishq, MakeMyTrip, Starbucks, Shoppers Stop, Domino’s and Pepperfry, among many others. The selection includes popular everyday brands as well as premium and luxury options, catering to a range of shopping and gifting needs.

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Key features of Paisa Vouchers include:

- 300+ Brands Across Categories: Digital gift cards and vouchers across shopping, food, travel, fashion, entertainment, fitness, health, gaming, technology, home and luxury.

- Attractive Deals and Discounts: Access to exclusive offers and savings across a wide selection of popular brands, helping consumers save on purchases they make regularly.

- Instant Digital Delivery: Vouchers are issued instantly upon successful payment.

- Multiple Payment Options: Payments through UPI and Debit cards.

- Zero Additional Charges: No platform or convenience fees on voucher purchases.

- Flexible Redemption: Vouchers can be redeemed as per the respective brand's terms and validity.

Consumers on Paisabazaar can browse participating brands and available offers, select their preferred vouchers and complete their purchases digitally.

About Paisabazaar

Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India’s leading marketplace for financial products and a free credit score platform. Over the last 12+ years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 58 million consumers from 850 cities and towns across India. Paisabazaar has built wide and deep partnerships across the ecosystem, to offer a broad range of financial products, ranging from loans and cards to investments and savings along with bill payments and mobile recharge. The platform also enables consumers to check their free credit score from all 4 CICs (Credit Bureaus) in India. Paisabazaar is an ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

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