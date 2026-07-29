Pajson Agro Delivers Strong Start to FY27 with Rs 51% Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

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New Delhi [India], July 29: Pajson Agro India Limited (PAJSON | 544657 | INE14LM01012), continued its strong business momentum during Q1 FY27, driven by healthy revenue growth, steady execution of its greenfield expansion project, and strategic leadership enhancement. The Company remains focused on strengthening its integrated cashew processing operations, expanding processing capacity, and enhancing operational capabilities to support its long-term growth strategy.

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Business Highlights

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Performance Snapshot

- Revenue reached Rs ₹67.94 Crore, compared with ₹45.03 Crore in Q1 FY26, marking Rs 51% YoY growth.

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Q1 FY27 Key Developments

- Strengthened the Company's strategic leadership with the appointment of globally recognised cashew industry expert Mr. Vu Thai Son as Strategic Advisor, bringing over three decades of international industry experience to support the Company's next phase of growth.

- Greenfield project execution continued as planned during the quarter.

- Issued Purchase Orders worth Rs ₹45 Crore for the new processing facility as of 30 June 2026.

- Continued building future-ready processing infrastructure to support the next phase of growth.

Future Direction

Building on its current momentum, Pajson Agro's next phase of growth will be driven by:

- Greenfield Expansion: Continued execution of the new processing facility to significantly enhance the Company's installed processing capacity.

- Operational Excellence: Leveraging automation and modern processing infrastructure to improve productivity, operational efficiency, and product quality.

- Market Expansion: Strengthening relationships with existing institutional customers while expanding the Company's domestic and international market presence.

- Brand Development: Scaling the Royal Mewa consumer brand and expanding the Company's value-added product portfolio.

- Supply Chain Strengthening: Further enhancing global sourcing capabilities and procurement efficiencies to support sustainable long-term growth.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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