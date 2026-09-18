PALM ANGELS MAKES ITS INDIA DEBUT WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS OFFICIAL WEBSITE

The Italian streetwear label enters India with a digital curated selection of ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear.

NEW DELHI, 18 SEPTEMBER 2026 - Palm Angels has officially entered India, bringing its distinctive take on luxury streetwear to the country through its official India website www.palmangels.co.in. The launch, in partnership with Zyvora Brands, gives consumers nationwide access to Palm Angels menswear, womenswear and accessories, establishing the brand’s first direct retail presence in the market.

Advertisement

Palm Angels arrives at an interesting moment for Indian fashion. The country’s luxury consumer has become more selective, paying closer attention to design, attitude, and the culture surrounding a brand. For a generation equally at home with luxury fashion, sneakers, music and streetwear, Palm Angels’ mix of Los Angeles skate references and Italian craftsmanship offers a proposition that feels distinctly of its time.

Advertisement

“India does not need another international brand; it needs brands with a point of view. Palm Angels has one. Our ambition is not simply to sell Palm Angels in India, but to build a genuine cultural and consumer relationship with the brand here. We want to be patient about that, because the strongest brands are not built by chasing the market; they are built by creating a world that the market wants to be part of,” said Rishi Patnaik & Tarun Sharma, Co-Founders, Zyvora Brands.

For its first season in India, the brand has chosen a considered edit to learn its customers’ preferences in the market, followed by a broader launch of menswear, womenswear, accessories, and sneakers next season.

Advertisement

The Palm Angels India launch extends beyond the website. Palm Angels is also live on Tata CLiQ Luxury, the Tata Group’s e-commerce platform for luxury fashion and lifestyle, and launched a dedicated Instagram account, @palmangels_in. Physical retail will follow, with a store opening in Bengaluru in December and other major luxury markets through a strategic association with Phoenix Mills. Each store will be designed as a full expression of the Palm Angels identity and its distinctive attitude, with additional details to follow.

Palm Angels is now available in India at www.palmangels.co.in.

ABOUT PALM ANGELS Palm Angels is a luxury streetwear brand born from the raw, rebellious energy of Venice Beach and the Los Angeles skate scene. Infused with the spirit of West Coast subculture and Italian craftsmanship, the brand blends bold street codes with a high-fashion attitude. Known for its distinctive graphics, unconventional silhouettes, and unapologetic aesthetic, Palm Angels reimagines streetwear through a luxury lens. Its collections span ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and collaborations with cultural pioneers. Anchored in the world's fashion capitals and embraced by leading tastemakers, Palm Angels sits at the intersection of counterculture and contemporary luxury.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC Founded in 2007 by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi, Bluestar Alliance is a global brand management leader, overseeing a portfolio of premium fashion and lifestyle brands generating more than $14 billion in global retail sales. Bluestar Alliance is recognized for transforming iconic consumer names into dynamic, best-in-class lifestyle brands with worldwide reach. Its portfolio includes Off-White™, Palm Angels®, Dickies®, Scotch & Soda®, Hurley®, Justice®, Bebe®, Tahari®, Limited Too®, Brookstone®, and more—each re-energized through creative vision, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of global markets. With more than 600 licensees and a growing network of over 500 branded retail stores across North America, Europe, Australia, South America, India, Asia, the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates, Bluestar Alliance continues to expand its global presence—most notably through the Bluestar Luxury Group, focused on building the next generation of luxury and lifestyle brands. Bluestar Alliance stands at the intersection of innovation, influence, and brand authority, shaping the future of how consumers experience brands around the world.

ABOUT SPORTLUX Founded in 2024, SPORTLUX is a multi-brand platform operating iconic streetwear and lifestyle brands, at the speed of culture. Headquartered in Dubai, with operational hubs in Mendrisio, London, and New York and a design hub in Milan, SPORTLUX runs brands end-to-end across strategy, design, go-to-market, wholesale, and DTC. The Group's portfolio includes Dickies EMEA & APAC, Palm Angels, Off-White, Thomas Pink, and Diadora. For more information, visit https:portlux.com/ ABOUT ZYVORA BRANDS Zyvora Brands is a luxury and premium retail company founded by Rishi Patnaik and Tarun Sharma, focused on bringing international fashion and lifestyle brands to India. The company works across brand development, retail and digital commerce, building the local presence of global brands through a combination of market understanding, retail expertise, and long-term brand building. Zyvora’s approach is centred on creating sustainable businesses for the brands it represents, while retaining their global identity and positioning in the Indian market.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)