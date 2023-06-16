Palm oil imports fall 15% in May

PTI

New Delhi, June 15

India’s palm oil imports declined 14.59% to 4,39,173 tonne during May this year, but there was a sharp rise in shipments of crude sunflower oil, industry body SEA said on Thursday. India imported 5,14,022 tonne palm oils in May 2022.

However, the country’s total vegetable oil imports declined marginally to 10,58,263 tonne in May this year from 10,61,416 tonne in the year-ago period.

The share of palm oil is about 59% in the country’s total vegetable oil imports.