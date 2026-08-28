Paluck Technologies Limited IPO Opens on Friday, August 28, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Paluck Technologies Limited is a diversified engineering-services group serving retail and corporate customers across the telecom and construction sectors. Purposes to open its Initial Public Offering on August 28, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 33.00 Crores with shares to be listed on the BSE SME.

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The issue size is 68,76,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 46 - ₹ 48 Per Share.

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Equity Share Allocation • Anchor Investor Portion – Up to 19,56,000 Equity Shares • Net Qualified Institutional Buyer – Up to 13,08,000 Equity Shares • Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 9,81,000 Equity Shares • Individual Investors - Not less than 22,86,000 Equity Shares • Market Maker - 3,45,000 Equity Shares The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for part of Funding capital expenditure towards the purchase of new Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) machinery and DG sets, pre-payment/ re-payment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings, Funding the Working Capital requirement and General Corporate Purpose. The anchor bidding is on Thursday, August 27, 2026. The issue will open on Friday, August 28, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

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The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Horizon Management Private Limited and the Registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Navin Katiyar, Managing Director of Paluck Technologies Ltd expressed, “The proposed IPO is a defining step in Paluck Technologies Limited’s evolution and reflects the progress we have made over the years. What began as a focused service business has today developed into an integrated platform addressing requirements across telecom infrastructure and construction equipment, supported by established industry relationships and execution experience.

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Our next priority is to translate this experience into greater scale. The proposed IPO will provide us with additional resources to invest in RMC machinery, DG sets & strengthen our working capital position. These investments are intended to improve our ability to undertake larger opportunities and support the growing requirements of our customers.” Mr. Narendra Bajaj, Director of Horizon Management Private Limited said, “Paluck Technologies Limited has built a differentiated business model by combining telecom engineering services with an asset-backed construction equipment and RMC rental business. Its established execution capabilities, relationships with leading OEMs and infrastructure customers, and operating presence across multiple geographies provide the Company with a strong platform to participate in India’s ongoing infrastructure development.

The proposed IPO is expected to support companies next phase of development through investment in RMC machinery and DG sets, working capital requirements and repayment of certain borrowings. We believe access to the capital markets will enable the Company to strengthen its operating platform and pursue its growth plans with greater financial flexibility.” About Paluck Technologies Limited Paluck Technologies Limited is a Gurugram-based diversified engineering services company with over 15 years of operating experience. Evolving from diesel generator and engine services, the company has expanded into telecom, electrical, solar, equipment rental, and allied engineering solutions.

Its growth is driven by long standing customer relationships, technical expertise, and OEM-authorised service capabilities. The company provides installation, maintenance, servicing, and support for telecom infrastructure, electrical systems, engines, and other critical assets across India.

In FY25, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 10,281.00 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,899.48 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 963.38 Lakhs.

In 11M FY26, achieved a Revenue of ₹ 10,501.58 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 2,392.98 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 1,383.71 Lakhs.

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