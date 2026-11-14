PAN HR Solution Limited Reports H1 FY27 Results

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 14: PAN HR Solution Limited (BSE SME: 544698), a human resource outsourcing and staffing company providing recruitment, manpower deployment, payroll management, compliance and other workforce-related services, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

Note: Standalone unaudited results; growth is versus H1 FY26. EBITDA = profit before tax + finance costs + depreciation and amortisation, and includes other income of ₹267.11 lakh (H1 FY26: ₹9.82 lakh), including ₹167.36 lakh of employment-scheme reimbursement. Excluding other income, EBITDA rose 12.23% to ₹403.03 lakh (H1 FY26: ₹359.12 lakh).

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Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajeev Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, PAN HR Solution Limited, said:

“H1 FY27 has been a period of steady progress for PAN HR. Total Income stood at ₹167.12 crore, a growth of 53.75% over the same period last year, while EBITDA came in at ₹6.70 crore and Net Profit at ₹6.21 crore, up 81.64% and 95.28% respectively. In FY26, we deployed over 10,000 personnel for more than 25 enterprise clients across 15 states.

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Over the last decade, we have built PAN HR into an integrated workforce solutions partner for businesses across e-commerce, quick commerce, logistics, warehousing, manufacturing and infrastructure. Our cloud-based HRMS and technology-enabled payroll and compliance systems allow us to manage large workforces with discipline, and the “Best Supportive Vendor Award” from Shadowfax reflects the service commitment our teams bring every day.

With a strengthened balance sheet following our listing, we are progressing towards the Pay & Collect model to take on larger workforce mandates, while expanding into Tier-II cities, new sectors and higher-margin services such as payroll outsourcing, compliance audit and HR consulting. True to our promise, ‘You Deserve Better’, we remain focused on disciplined growth and long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Business Outlook

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- Shadowfax Recognition: The Company received the “Best Supportive Vendor Award” from Shadowfax in September 2026, recognising PAN HR’s contribution and service support.

- Staffing Across Multiple Locations: The Company currently operates in 25 states and has deployed more than 15,000 personnel. Its presence across these markets positions it to support clients as their staffing needs grow across multiple locations.

- Staffing Agreement with Ciel Et Terre Solar: The Company entered into a Temporary Staffing Services Agreement with Ciel Et Terre Solar Private Limited for manpower deployment, payroll and compliance management, valid until April 27, 2027, expanding its client presence in the solar sector.

- Enterprise-Focused Operations: The Company continued to serve workforce-intensive sectors including e-commerce, quick commerce, logistics, warehousing, manufacturing and infrastructure, and deployed 10,000+ personnel for 25+ enterprise clients in FY26.

- Pay & Collect Transition: The Company is progressing towards the Pay & Collect model to support payroll funding requirements and enable larger workforce mandates.

- Technology-Led Delivery: The Company continued to use its cloud-based HRMS and technology-enabled payroll and compliance systems to support workforce operations.

- Geographic & Sector Expansion: The Company operates across 25 states and is targeting Tier-II cities and new sectors including FMCG, Healthcare Support Services and Green Logistics.

- Higher-Margin Services: The Company is focused on scaling Payroll Outsourcing, Compliance Audit and HR Consulting services to improve profitability, backed by a strengthened, debt-light balance sheet.

About PAN HR Solution Limited

PAN HR Solution Limited is engaged in providing comprehensive human resource management and workforce solutions to businesses across India. The Company offers manpower recruitment, staffing solutions, payroll management, facility management services and compliance auditing services. Operating on a B2B model, PAN HR Solution caters to diverse industries by providing end-to-end workforce management solutions ranging from unskilled to skilled manpower deployment.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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