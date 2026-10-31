Panasonic and Anacity Partner to Bring Integrated Smart-Home Solutions for Residential Communities in India

First-of-its-kind collaboration will connect Panasonic’s home IoT products with the ANACITY Community Management Platform, bringing access, security and visitor management together through a unified digital experience

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India --- Business Wire India

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Panasonic Life Solutions India partners with ANACITY, an integral part of the Anarock Group, India’s leading enterprise technology platform for residential and workplace experience management, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Bengaluru, India, to bring smart-living solutions for gated communities and condominiums in India.

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The collaboration brings together Panasonic’s IoT products and technology capabilities with ANACITY’s community management platform to create a smarter and more connected residential experience. By integrating intelligent home access and security access hardware with smart community management mobile platform, the initiative aims to enhance the experience and convenience for residents as well as support more efficient operations for community management teams.

This collaboration will integrate Panasonic's security-related IoT products and platform with ANACITY’s mobile-first community management ecosystem, with the aim of enhancing community safety and security, visitor management, access control, and convenience for residents and community management teams.

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As a leading enterprise technology platform for residential and commercial real estate in India and the Middle East, Anacity brings expertise in integrating third-party technologies into developers’ existing digital ecosystems. Its configurable platform enables OEMs to extend the value of their hardware solutions beyond standalone devices by connecting them with the wider property experience. The collaboration will bring this capability to Panasonic’s IoT portfolio, linking connected home technologies with the digital services used by residents and community management teams.

Yoshiyuki Kato, CEO & Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said:

“India’s residential communities are increasingly looking for connected solutions that combine convenience, reliability and practical value. Through this collaboration with ANACITY, we aim to bring together Panasonic’s IoT capabilities and ANACITY’s community platform to explore solutions tailored to the needs of gated communities and condominiums. The proof of concept will help us validate both the technical framework and the value delivered to customers before considering the next stage of the collaboration.”

Masaaki Isoda, CTO & Managing Executive Officer, Panasonic Electric Works Corporation, said:

“At Panasonic Electric Works, we are focused on developing solutions that enhance safety and security, promote well-being, and enable sustainable living in homes and communities in India.

We believe the services and system we plan to deploy in collaboration with ANACITY can improve quality of life and provide a technology foundation for expansion from India into other markets worldwide.”

Shajai Jacob, Managing Director & CEO, ANACITY, said:

“The next phase of smart living will be shaped by how seamlessly smart hardware and intelligent technology come together. Residents should be able to move between their home and community experiences without having to navigate disconnected systems. By integrating Panasonic’s IoT capabilities with ANACITY’s mobile first community platform, we aim to connect access, security and community management for a more unified residential experience. This collaboration is an opportunity to offer real estate developers an unmatched digital experience and tangible value to the buyers and residents. Also, translate connected technology into tangible value for residents and the teams managing residential communities.”

The collaboration will bring together both companies’ technology and domain expertise to develop and validate an integrated smart-living solution for residential communities. The joint initiative will encompass system integration, proof-of-concept development and assessments of technical performance and customer value, laying the foundation for a more connected and seamless residential experience.

About Panasonic Life Solutions India

Panasonic Life Solutions India is a leader in electrical construction materials, offering a wide portfolio of wiring devices, cables, switchgear, lighting solutions, and home automation products. The company continues to combine global innovation with deep local market insights to enhance safety, comfort, and efficiency across Indian homes and businesses.

About ANACITY

A mobile-first enterprise technology platform, ANACITY leads the digital transformation of residential and commercial built environment in India and the Middle East. An unmatched provider of configurable and white-labelled technology, it creates, powers and engages communities across the post-sales, post-possession and workplace experience lifecycle. ANACITY collaborates with leading real estate developers, REITs and asset owners, bringing to life innovative digital interventions for residents, users and employees.

Media Contact Details

Srija Dey, MSL, Srija.dey@mslgroup.com, +91-9674489150

Prashant Tandon, Panasonic Life Solutions India, Prashant.Tandon@in.panasonic.com, +91-9886160076

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Panasonic and ANACITY signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Bengaluru to bring integrated smart-home solutions for residential communities in India

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