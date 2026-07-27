Panasonic Washing Machines in 2026: Five Models with AI Connectivity, Built-In Heaters, and Smart Fabric Care

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Laundry needs change with family size, the number of weekly loads, and the types of clothes that need regular care. Panasonic washing machines address these different requirements with fully automatic top-load and front-load options designed for convenient everyday washing. The 2026 range spans 6.5 kg to 10 kg capacities and includes features such as MirAIe connectivity, built-in heaters, StainMaster+, Gentle Kizukai Wash, and dedicated wash programmes. With prices from Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 50,500, households can choose a model that fits their laundry routine, preferred wash type, and budget.

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After narrowing down the right capacity and features, Panasonic washing machines can be compared on Bajaj Mall before purchase at a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store. The Easy EMI Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh with repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months, while the Insta EMI Card provides a credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh. Select models may also be available with zero down payment offers. Both financing options require the buyer to be physically present at a partner store to apply.

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Top 5 Panasonic washing machines with latest features in 2026

From AI-powered connectivity to built-in heaters and gentle fabric care, these five Panasonic washing machines cover a range of household sizes and laundry needs.

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Panasonic NA-F65LF3CRB

Price: Rs. 23,500 | Capacity: 6.5 kg | Type: Fully Automatic Top Load

Why it works: A practical entry into Panasonic's fully automatic range, this model suits couples and small households. Its 5 Star rating supports lower electricity consumption, while Active Foam Wash improves detergent penetration for effective stain removal. Drynamic Spin removes more water after washing to reduce drying time, and 12 wash programmes cover everyday fabrics and delicates.

Panasonic NA-F70CH4CRB

Price: Rs. 24,500 | Capacity: 7 kg | Type: Fully Automatic Top Load

Why it works: This model adds a built-in heater for hot water washing, StainMaster+ for stain treatment, and MirAIe connectivity for smartphone control. Fifteen wash programmes provide flexibility across fabrics, while the 5 Star rating and 7 kg capacity make it suitable for small families.

Pro tip: MirAIe allows users to schedule washes remotely and receive maintenance alerts, making it worth setting up from the start.

Panasonic NA-F80CH4CRB

Price: Rs. 27,400 | Capacity: 8 kg | Type: Fully Automatic Top Load

Why it works: This 8 kg model combines a built-in heater, StainMaster+, MirAIe, and Drynamic Spin. The larger drum accommodates towels, bedsheets, and regular family loads, while the 5 Star rating supports efficient daily use. It is a practical choice for families of three to four seeking smart connectivity and hot water washing.

Panasonic NA-F100VF1CB

Price: Rs. 41,400 | Capacity: 10 kg | Type: Fully Automatic Top Load

Why it works: Designed for larger households, this model combines a 10 kg drum with Gentle Kizukai Wash for fabric care. Drynamic Spin reduces residual water to shorten drying time, while 15 wash programmes handle varied laundry requirements. A 5 Star rating adds energy efficiency for households running frequent, heavy loads.

Panasonic NA-149MR2L01

Price: Rs. 50,500 | Capacity: 9 kg | Type: Fully Automatic Front Load

Why it works: This front loader combines efficient washing with Panasonic's Gentle Kizukai Wash Lite for fabric care. Quick 15 handles lightly soiled clothes in 15 minutes, while Baby Care provides a dedicated programme for infant clothing. MirAIe enables remote monitoring and scheduling, and the 5 Star rating supports efficient regular use.

How to buy a Panasonic washing machine from a Bajaj Finance partner store?

Splitting the cost of a new washing machine into monthly instalments makes the upgrade significantly more manageable. Shoppers can follow these steps to complete the purchase:

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Panasonic washing machine models by capacity, type, key features, and price before visiting a store

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: Verify the pre-approved loan limit on the Bajaj Finance website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification

3. Find a partner store: Shortlisted models can be evaluated at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales

4. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with comparing wash programmes, drum capacity, and smart features across models

5. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan or Insta EMI Card, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months

6. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately and the washing machine can be taken home the same day

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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