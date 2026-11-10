Panboron BNCT Opens Cross-Border BNCT Care Pathway in China

Nearly 60 treatments completed since March 2026 at China's first medical institution delivering clinical BNCT with an overseas-approved drug-and-device combination.

BOAO, China, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panboron BNCT, an oncology healthcare enterprise under China Biotech Services Holdings Limited (HKEX: 8037), today announced that international patients can receive boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) at its Hainan hospital — the first medical institution in China delivering routine clinical BNCT care using a drug-and-device combination imported under the Boao Lecheng pilot zone's urgent clinical need policy — through the hospital's international patient services. The company is participating in the 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai (November 5–10).

BNCT is a binary precision radiotherapy combining a tumor-targeting boron drug with a neutron beam. Treatment begins with an intravenous infusion of Steboronine® (borofalan [¹⁰B]), the world's first approved boron drug for BNCT, which preferentially accumulates in tumor cells; the tumor is then irradiated with an epithermal neutron beam. The boron-10 captures neutrons and releases high-energy alpha particles and lithium-7 nuclei with a range of only 5 to 10 micrometers — about the diameter of a single cell — concentrating the radiation effect within boron-loaded tumor cells.

Under applicable indications and treatment protocols, BNCT is typically delivered in a single neutron irradiation session. For patients traveling to Hainan for care, the treatment itself can typically be completed in a single visit.

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The hospital was built by Panboron BNCT in Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, where overseas-approved innovative drugs and medical devices can be used at designated medical institutions, following import approval on the basis of urgent clinical need. The approximately 14,000-square-meter facility began trial operations in February 2026, completed its first treatment on March 19, and treated its first international patient on May 20; as of October 2026, nearly 60 patients from 20 Chinese provinces and municipalities, as well as from overseas, had completed treatment.

The hospital's international patient services begin well before a patient travels to Hainan: physicians conduct a remote, multidisciplinary review of medical records to assess whether BNCT is appropriate, and treatment eligibility is determined by the hospital's medical team. During the stay, coordinators provide multilingual medical interpretation and travel support, with structured follow-up after discharge. According to China's National Immigration Administration, citizens of 61 countries can enter Hainan visa-free for up to 30 days for purposes including medical treatment.

About Panboron BNCT

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Panboron BNCT is an oncology healthcare enterprise under China Biotech Services Holdings Limited ("CBSH", HKEX: 8037), headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, and the pioneer and promoter of BNCT across its full value chain in China. Its Panboron (Hainan) BNCT Hospital, located in the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, is the first medical institution in China delivering clinical treatment with an approved BNCT drug-and-device combination.

Regulatory & Medical Disclaimer

The NeuCure BNCT treatment system, the NeuCure Dose Engine dose calculation software, borofalan (¹⁰B) (Steboronine®), and RayStation v2025 have not yet been registered with China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA); they are currently used clinically only at Panboron (Hainan) BNCT Hospital, following import approval on the basis of urgent clinical need in the pilot zone. This press release is provided for news and information purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, product recommendation, or proof of efficacy. For the diagnosis and treatment of any disease, please consult a qualified medical institution.

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Hospital website: https://www.panboron.com/en

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