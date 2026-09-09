Panchatv Bharat’s IPO to Open on September 10, 2026; Company Aims to Raise Rs. 24.58 Crore

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: Panchatv Bharat Limited (“Company”), a New Delhi-based company engaged in the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of denim fabric across India, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Thursday, September 10, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The Company is offering 17,56,000 Equity Shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each at an Issue Price of Rs. 140 per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs. 24.58 crore.

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Highlights:

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* Panchatv Bharat is raising Rs. 24.58 crore through an IPO at an Issue Price of Rs. 140 per Equity Share

* IPO proceeds to be utilised towards establishing a corporate office and warehousing facility in Ahmedabad, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

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IPO will open on September 10 and close on September 15, 2026, with the Equity Shares proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The full Issue Price of Rs. 140 per Equity Share is payable at the time of application. The market lot for the Issue is 1,000 Equity Shares, and retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots. Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue.

The Company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds from the Issue towards capital expenditure required for establishing a corporate office and warehousing facility in Ahmedabad, meeting its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The proposed utilisation of the Issue proceeds is aimed at strengthening the Company’s operational infrastructure, supporting its working capital needs and enabling its business expansion.

Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Promoter and Managing Director of Panchatv Bharat Limited, said: “Panchatv Bharat has built its business by combining our longstanding experience in textile trading with a focused presence in denim manufacturing and wholesale distribution. Our manufacturing arrangements in Ahmedabad, together with our in-house production capabilities, allow us to maintain greater oversight over sourcing, production and quality while serving customers across key textile markets in India. As we move into the next phase of our growth, the IPO will support the strengthening of our operational infrastructure, including the development of our office and warehousing capabilities, while supporting our working capital requirements. We believe these investments will enable Panchatv Bharat to deepen its presence in the denim market and build a stronger platform for sustainable business expansion.”

On the financial front, Panchatv Bharat Limited has recorded a strong performance in financial year 2025 26. The company’s total revenue increased from Rs. 4,899.33 lakh in financial year 2024 25 to Rs. 5,687.28 lakh in financial year 2025 26. During the same period, profit after tax increased from Rs. 282.81 lakh to Rs. 403.10 lakh. The company recorded a profit after tax margin of approximately 7.09 percent in financial year 2025 26.

With its focus on denim fabric manufacturing and wholesale distribution, along with its established presence across key textile markets in India, Panchatv Bharat Limited is positioned to build on its existing business capabilities and strengthen its market presence. The company’s manufacturing arrangements in Ahmedabad, limited in-house production capabilities and nationwide distribution network provide a platform to support its growth plans. With the proposed investments in corporate office and warehousing infrastructure and continued focus on meeting customer requirements, the company aims to expand its operations and create long term value for its stakeholders.

About Panchatv Bharat Limited

Panchatv Bharat Limited is a New Delhi-based textile manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing, wholesale and distribution of denim fabric across India. The Company operates through third-party manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad and has also established limited in-house production capabilities through leased loom machinery. Its manufacturing process covers yarn procurement, dyeing, weaving, finishing and quality inspection, with the Company offering finished denim fabric for men’s and women’s garments under its own brand, NJD. Panchatv Bharat has a presence across key textile markets including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, supported by its nationwide distribution network. The Company can also manufacture and supply suiting and shirting fabric.

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