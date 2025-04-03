Pando announces strategic restructuring of India and US Business Units to accelerate independent growth

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3: Supply chain technology leader, Pando, announced the strategic restructuring of its India and US operations into two independent business units, today. The move reflects Pando's commitment to delivering sharper product focus, market-specific execution, and accelerated growth across both regions.

Going forward, the India business will operate as a standalone business unit delivering a full-suite Transportation Management System to large enterprise customers in India and Asia. With marquee logos, deep ERP integrations, and a proven delivery model, Pando is already a market leader in India; this structure will allow the India business to double down on market penetration, expansion, and operational scale. Indian customers will now have faster execution, deeper product focus, and a dedicated team fully committed to their success in this market.

The US business will operate as a separate business unit focused on building and scaling Pando's AI-native offerings for global enterprise supply chains. With Fortune 100 customers drawing significant value from Pando, and a portfolio of agentic products live in production, the US business will concentrate on driving automation and intelligence in supply chain execution in the US market.

"Pando has built two very strong businesses -- which require distinct strategies, operating models, and product roadmaps given the unique needs of customers across different regions," said Nitin Jayakrishnan, Co-founder & CEO of Pando. "This operating split gives each team the clarity and independence to scale with conviction. We are not dividing; we are multiplying with this move."

The announcement follows a period of strong momentum for Pando, with multiple Fortune 100 customers recently going live, new senior leadership hires across AI Engineering, product, and delivery, and recognition by Gartner as a Visionary in Magic Quadrant, the youngest company to be recognized.

About Pando

Pando is a global leader in supply chain technology and offers AI-powered transportation management solutions, enabling manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to automate their logistics operations to build agility, control freight spending, and reduce carbon footprint. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises with global customers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, Pando is pioneering the future of logistics with cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Pando is recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in their Magic Quadrant for TMS, by World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Technology Pioneer, by G2 as a Market Leader in Freight Management, and named one of the fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte.

