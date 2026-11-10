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Home / Business / Panduit Introduces Net-Verse™ Cabinets for Modern Data Center Environments

Panduit Introduces Net-Verse™ Cabinets for Modern Data Center Environments

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PTI
Updated At : 10:55 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Next-generation cabinet platform combines improved airflow, reinforced strength, flexible configurations, and service-friendly access

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As data centers accommodate higher equipment densities, they face growing demands to improve airflow, support heavier rack configurations, maximize available space, and simplify equipment installation and maintenance. Panduit, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions, introduces Net-Verse™ Cabinets, a next-generation cabinet platform designed to address these challenges with enhanced airflow, reinforced structural strength, improved equipment access, and flexible configurations for modern data center environments.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/panduit/9431151-en-panduit-introduces-net-verse-cabinets-for-modern-data-center-environments

Net-Verse Cabinets feature highly perforated front and rear doors with 78% airflow open area to support cooling in dense network, server, and AI environments. The cabinet door opens 180 degrees to provide greater access during equipment installation and maintenance, while fully adjustable equipment rails simplify placement across a range of equipment sizes and depths.

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A reinforced steel frame supports load ratings of up to 2,000 kg (4,400 lbs.) static and 1,000 kg (2,200 lbs.) rolling, helping data centers accommodate the dense, fully loaded rack configurations associated with evolving infrastructure requirements. Additional airflow-management features include brush cable-entry points in the top cap and a standard bottom cover plate designed to help limit air leakage and debris entry.

"As AI and other high-density applications reshape data center requirements, customers need infrastructure that can adapt alongside them. Net-Verse Cabinets provide a flexible, service-friendly foundation designed to simplify deployment and support evolving infrastructure needs," said May Odishoo, Product Manager Associate.

The cabinet portfolio is available in 600 mm and 800 mm widths, 1,000 mm and 1,200 mm depths, and 42, 45, and 48 rack-unit heights. Customers can select configurations with or without side panels in black or white. The 800 mm-wide cabinets include front cable-management fingers and front blanking panels, and all cabinets include full-height PDU brackets, adjustable equipment rails, casters, leveling legs, and an assembled, one-per-pallet shipping configuration.

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Net-Verse Cabinets are designed for data center, enterprise, and co-location deployments and are compatible with Panduit cable-management accessories and the Net-Contain™ Universal Aisle Containment System. The cabinets comply with EIA-310-E, TIA/EIA-942, GB/T 19520.16-2015, DIN 41494 Part 1 and Part 7, and IEC 60297-3-100:2008.

For more information about Net-Verse Cabinets, visit Panduit.com/cabinets.

About Panduit

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Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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