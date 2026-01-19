PanIIT Alumni India and Balmer Lawrie ink strategic pact to provide government-backed services to IITians

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): Pan IIT Alumni India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, a Government of India Enterprise, to provide the global IIT alumni community with streamlined access to professional travel, logistics, and relocation services.

The agreement was signed on January 18, 2026, during the Pan IIT Tech4Bharat Summit held in Chennai. Representing their respective organisations, Ashok Kumar, General Secretary of PanIIT Alumni India, and Romon Sebastian Louis, Director of Service Business at Balmer Lawrie, executed the agreement in the presence of key board members and alumni association leaders.

This strategic collaboration aims to integrate Balmer Lawrie's service portfolio into a dedicated interface on the PanIIT portal, offering alumni in India and abroad a transparent and reliable platform for corporate and personal needs.

The partnership covers a wide range of benefits, including end-to-end travel and logistics solutions, industrial packaging, and warehousing services tailored for startups and enterprises. Notably, the agreement provides alumni with "special Government Travel Benefits (LTC-Compliant)" which include "Government of India special airfares, minimal cancellation charges, complimentary meal and seat selection options, and 24/7 support".

Additionally, the community will gain access to trusted domestic and international relocation services backed by national infrastructure.

The leadership teams of both organisations emphasised the value of bringing Public Sector Unit (PSU) credibility to the IIT ecosystem.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Prabhat Kumar, Chairman of PanIIT Alumni India, stated, "This MoU reflects PanIIT's commitment to delivering tangible value to our alumni through partnerships with trusted national institutions. Balmer Lawrie's government-backed services and digital platforms will support alumni mobility, entrepreneurship, and professional growth with reliability and compliance".

The move is seen as a way to leverage institutional trust to support the evolving business and personal requirements of the alumni network.

For Balmer Lawrie, the partnership represents an opportunity to extend its service excellence to a high-impact community of innovators and professionals.

Romon Sebastian Louis commented that through this collaboration, the company aims to offer "technology-enabled, dependable solutions that address their evolving travel, logistics, and business needs". By reinforcing these institutional ties, PanIIT Alumni India continues its mission of advancing technology-led growth and nation-building as highlighted during the Tech4Bharat Summit. (ANI)

