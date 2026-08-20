PanIIT Alumni India issues clarification regarding IIT Alumni Council, its events and activities

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New Delhi [India], August 20: PanIIT Alumni India, the apex, non-profit official body representing alumni of all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), today issued a clarification stating that the World Wisdom Connect (wwCONNECT) event organised by IIT Alumni Council, scheduled for August 23, 2026, is not organised, recognised, endorsed, sponsored or supported by PanIIT Alumni India or any IIT.

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The apex body further went on to state that the IIT Alumni Council is a private limited company owned by a few individuals and is not a part of the PanIIT movement.

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"It is not a cooperative of alumni like the traditional IIT Alumni Association or PanIIT," it clarified.

PanIIT Alumni India also said that IIT Alumni Council has no endorsement from the IITs and that the Council has also been barred from using the IIT logo.

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"As stated in their collective media release in July 2020, the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology have publicly dissociated themselves from the IIT Alumni Council and debarred the Council from using the logo of any IIT without express written concurrence. The IITs have also clarified that the Council is distinct from the authorised alumni associations that work in close association with the respective alma maters."

The PanIIT Alumni India has advised IIT Alumni Associations, media organisations, sponsors, government agencies, educational institutions, students, and all other stakeholders to independently verify any claims of affiliation, endorsement, or representation before associating with or supporting any initiatives of the IIT Alumni Council.

Pan IIT Alumni said it remains committed to protecting the integrity, unity, and credibility of the IIT alumni community and urged all stakeholders to exercise appropriate due diligence.

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