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Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], July 20: Paninian India Private Limited has unveiled the Yantur 4.5 kN Turbofan Engine Programme, believed to be India's first privately developed turbofan engine in its class. The programme represents a significant step towards establishing indigenous private-sector capability in compact aerospace propulsion for next-generation autonomous systems.

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The Yantur engine is being developed to power Svayatt L1, Paninian's long-range autonomous cruise missile platform, conceived to address the operational requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence's Make-I programme for the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM). The programme has successfully completed its conceptual and detailed design phase and is now progressing towards subsystem testing, validation and full engine certification.It is worth noting that the same Engine core could be expanded further up to 12.5 KN for powering the Svayatt CCAV platform

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The Yantur programme seeks to establish a sovereign Indian capability in compact turbofan propulsion--one of the most strategically important technologies underpinning future long-range autonomous aerospace systems. By developing critical propulsion technologies within India's private sector, the programme aims to strengthen national self-reliance while contributing to a resilient indigenous aerospace ecosystem.

Commenting on the programme, Dr G. Gouda, former Group Director (Propulsion), CEMILAC, who has supported and overseen certification of numerous propulsion systems over the past four decades, including the GE404 and GE 414 programme review for India's LCA program, said, "The programme represents an important step towards establishing sovereign Indian capability in compact turbofan propulsion, engine controls, accessory systems, advanced manufacturing and propulsion-airframe integration. It complements the pioneering efforts of DRDO scientists, whose work has laid a strong foundation for indigenous propulsion development."

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The Yantur and Svayatt L1 programmes incorporate five patent claims covering innovations in engine family architecture, combustor and diffuser-nozzle design, compressor technology, digital-twin health monitoring and advanced manufacturing techniques. These technologies are intended to support a scalable family of propulsion systems for future autonomous aerospace platforms.

The programme brings together expertise across propulsion engineering, autonomous systems, materials science, advanced manufacturing and digital engineering through Paninian's multidisciplinary team, supported by distinguished advisors and an expanding ecosystem of technology, manufacturing, incubation, testing and supply-chain partners. Notable contributors include propulsion specialist Dr G. Gouda, engine controls and sensors expert Mr Vaman Kulkarni, and materials and advanced manufacturing specialist Dr Vikas Kumar Saxena.

Raghu Adla, Founder of Paninian India Private Limited, said, "Yantur represents a pioneering private-sector effort to build sovereign Indian propulsion capability for future strategic autonomous systems. This milestone belongs to our young engineering team, advisors and partners who have transformed an ambitious vision into a credible engineering programme. We are now seeking strategic support from government, industry and investors to accelerate engine testing, subsystem qualification and full-system validation while helping establish a sustainable indigenous propulsion ecosystem."

Paninian is initiating a USD3 million funding round to accelerate engine testing, subsystem qualification, full-engine validation and integration with the Svayatt L1 platform.

The Yantur programme reflects Paninian's long-term vision of developing a family of indigenous propulsion systems for next-generation autonomous aerospace platforms, contributing to India's growing strategic aerospace capabilities.

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