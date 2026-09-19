Pankaj Singh backs Hunger Free Bharat’s Jan Seva initiative on PM Modi’s birthday in Noida

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Hunger Free Bharat organised a special Jan Seva programme at a government school in Noida, distributing fresh fruits among nearly 1,000 students.

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The initiative was organised with the vision, guidance and support of Pankaj Singh, MLA, Noida,in the spirit of the Government’s Tithi Bhojan initiative, which promotes community participation in providing nutritious food to schoolchildren on special occasions.

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The programme transformed the occasion into an opportunity for service and community participation, with students receiving fresh fruits and participating in the celebrations.

Arvind Kumar, Founder, Hunger Free Bharat, along with his friend Kaushal Bansal, conveyed their warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and thanked Pankaj Singh for supporting the initiative.

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“A special occasion becomes truly meaningful when it brings happiness to others. Seeing the joy on the faces of nearly 1,000 students was heartwarming. I sincerely thank Pankaj Singh ji for supporting this initiative and giving us the opportunity to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday through Jan Seva,” Kumar said.

He said the Tithi Bhojan initiative provides an opportunity for citizens and organisations to contribute towards the well-being of children.

“Such initiatives can encourage a larger culture of sharing, care and social responsibility. When communities come together to share with children on special occasions, the impact goes beyond the meal or fruit being distributed it creates awareness and a sense of collective responsibility” Kumar said.

Kumar also welcomed the Delhi Government’s recently announced ‘Run for Zero Hunger’ sports initiative, saying that sport can be an effective platform for creating awareness around social causes.

“It is encouraging to see the Delhi Government bringing the power of sports into the conversation around zero hunger. Sports can create teams, but a cause can create a movement. When people come together through sport for a larger social purpose, it can inspire participation far beyond the playing field,” he said.

The programme is part of Hunger Free Bharat’s broader efforts to create awareness around hunger, food wastage and community participation , while encouraging individuals and organisations to come forward and share food and nutrition with those in need.

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The initiative also highlighted the message that Jan Seva can turn personal celebrations and special occasions into opportunities to serve society and bring happiness to others.

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