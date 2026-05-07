Panorama Studios acquires global rights to Neetu Kapoor & Kapil Sharma starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing worldwide on May 8

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Panorama Studios has acquired the global distribution rights for the much-anticipated family entertainer Daadi Ki Shaadi, set to release in cinemas on May 8. Certified U by the Censor Board, the film promises a wholesome, feel-good experience for audiences of all ages.

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What happens when life offers you a second shot at romance? Daadi Ki Shaadi explores this delightful premise with warmth, humor, and emotional depth. Backed by an engaging storyline and relatable family dynamics, the film has been steadily building excitement among audiences.

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The film features a talented ensemble cast led by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb, and with strong word-of-mouth and growing buzz across social media, Daadi Ki Shaadi is shaping up to be a complete entertainer blending heartfelt moments, humor, and foot-tapping music.

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies, the film is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. Its music album, released by Warner Music India, is now available across all major streaming platforms

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Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, "We are delighted to bring Daadi Ki Shaadi to audiences across the globe. It's a rare, heartwarming story that celebrates love, family, and second chances in a way that resonates universally. At Panorama Studios, we always strive to back content that connects emotionally, and we are excited to ensure this film reaches and touches audiences worldwide."

Ashish R Mohan, Writer & Director, added, "Daadi Ki Shaadi is very close to my heart. It explores the dynamics of family and the many layers of relationships that bind us together. We've aimed to create a film that is entertaining yet grounded in emotion, and I truly believe it is in the best hands with Panorama Studios to share this journey with audiences across the world."

Murlidhar Chhatwani, CEO - Distribution & Syndication, Panorama Studios, shared, "With its universal theme and strong emotional core, Daadi Ki Shaadi has all the ingredients of a perfect family entertainer. We are confident that with our global distribution network, the film will connect with audiences across markets and deliver a memorable theatrical experience worldwide."

Get ready to witness a unique celebration of love, laughter, and family when Daadi Ki Shaadi hits cinemas worldwide on May 8.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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