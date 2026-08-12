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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Strengthening its commitment to regional cinema, Panorama Studios has entered into a strategic partnership with Cult Digital and Prakash Films to co-produce and release two ambitious Marathi feature films from two-time National Award-winning filmmaker Sujay S. Dahake--Tujhya AaiLa and RaktaPhal. Both films have completed principal photography and are currently in post-production, gearing up for promotions, with theatrical releases scheduled between September 2026 and March 2027.

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The collaboration marks a significant addition to Panorama Studios' regional content slate, bringing together one of India's leading film studios with emerging creative forces Cult Digital and Prakash Films to back original Marathi stories with strong theatrical potential.

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Leading the slate is Tujhya AaiLa, an emotionally charged drama directed by Sujay S. Dahake and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Murlidhar Chhatwani of Panorama Studios; Suniil Jaiin, Aditya Joshi and Mohit Arora of Cult Digital; and Rajesh Singh of Prakash Films. The film co-produced by Meghana Pramanik stars acclaimed actors Rajshri Deshpande, Sambhaji Bhagat and Rohini Hattangadi, and is slated to release in cinemas on 25 September 2026.

RaktaPhal, the second project, is a contemporary, youth-centric mad fantasy-comedy-thriller that explores the emotional contradictions of modern youth. Starring Upendra Limaye, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mayur More (Kota Factory), Gauri Nalawade , Ketaki Kulkarni and Aditya Thackeray, a well-known influencer, the film is set against the vibrant yet isolating backdrop of Goa's wellness tourism, nightlife, and class aspirations. Directed by Dahake, RaktaPhal recently wrapped its extensive 40-day shooting schedule in Goa and is slated for release in February-March 2027.

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The partnership reflects a shared vision to scale Marathi cinema through compelling storytelling while expanding its commercial reach beyond traditional markets.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, "We have always had a strong belief in Marathi cinema and the incredible stories and talent it brings to the screen. Our past association with Marathi films has been very rewarding, both creatively and in terms of the recognition they have received. With Tujhya AaiLa and RaktaPhal, we are happy to continue that journey with Cult Digital, Prakash Films and Sujay Dahake, backing fresh stories that are rooted in Marathi culture but have the potential to connect with audiences everywhere."

Speaking on the collaboration, filmmaker Sujay S. Dahake said, "Cinema has always been about telling stories that are emotionally honest, socially relevant and creatively fearless. What excites me about this collaboration is that every partner believes in the power of original storytelling. With Tujhya AaiLa and RaktaPhal, we are exploring two vastly different worlds, and I look forward to presenting them to audiences with the combined support of Panorama Studios, Cult Digital and Prakash Films."

Suniil Jaiin and Aditya Joshi, Founders, Cult Digital, and Rajesh Singh of Prakash Films, added, "This partnership with Panorama Studios is a defining milestone for us. Together, we are committed to creating cinema rooted in culture that speaks to contemporary audiences. We believe Tujhya AaiLa and RaktaPhal will showcase the evolving ambition and creative potential of Marathi filmmaking, and we look forward to building a long-term association."

With production completed on both films, the collaboration signals the beginning of a broader strategic relationship between Panorama Studios, Cult Digital and Prakash Films, focused on developing high-quality regional cinema with national appeal. Additional announcements surrounding the films' marketing campaigns and release strategies are expected in the coming months.

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