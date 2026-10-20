Panorama Studios joins hands with Ajith Vinayaka Films for Malayalam Devotional Thriller Harivarasanam

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 20: Panorama Studios and Ajith Vinayaka Films are delighted to announce their collaboration on Harivarasanam, an upcoming Malayalam devotional thriller that brings together faith, suspense and the deep-rooted human bonds that transcend boundaries. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka of Ajith Vinayaka Films and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios, the film is directed by Rajesh Nair and written by Ampadhy K. Rooted in a compelling premise, Harivarasanam explores the intersection of belief and reason through a story that promises to be both emotionally resonant and intriguing.

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HARIVARASANAM is a deeply intimate, soul-stirring portrait of fatherhood. At its core is a man seeking to rebuild the one thing he lost—his child’s trust in him. As he treks across physical and emotional boundaries, his convictions are stripped raw. Caught in a relentless tug-of-war between the quiet solace of faith and the harsh truths of reason, he discovers that the hardest journey isn't the distance traveled, but the pieces of himself he must surrender along the way.

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Starring Saiju Kurup in the lead, alongside Yogi Babu, Baby Eva, Sithara Vijayan and Sampath Raj, the film also features Joy Mathew, Maniyanpilla Raju, Shyamaprasad, Madhupal, T. G. Ravi and Abhiram. The music is composed by Ranjin Raj.

Rajesh Nair, an accomplished filmmaker with experience across Malayalam and Indian cinema, is known for exploring a range of genres, from thrillers and family dramas to large-scale commercial entertainers. His directorial credits include Escape from Uganda, Salt Mango Tree,Thrissur Pooram and Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur.

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Speaking about Harivarasanam, director Rajesh Nair said, “It is a story that brings together two very different perspectives on life—faith and rationality. What interested me was exploring these through the relationship between a father and his daughter, and how a journey undertaken for one reason can lead to a much deeper realisation. The backdrop of Sabarimala lends the story a unique emotional and spiritual dimension, while the thriller element keeps the narrative engaging. I’m glad to have Panorama Studios on board partnering with Ajith Vinayaka Films on a story that offers an opportunity to explore this distinctive genre while connecting with audiences through emotions that are deeply universal. I hope the film resonates with audiences on both an emotional and a human level.”

Panorama Studios has established itself as one of India’s leading content-driven film studios, known for delivering critically acclaimed and commercially successful cinema. Its celebrated slate includes Omkara, Special 26, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Raid, Shaitaan, and the blockbuster Drishyam franchise, earning over 50 prestigious awards. In Malayalam cinema, Panorama Studios has partnered with acclaimed talent across a diverse slate of projects, including Anomie, featuring Rahman and Bhavana; Tiki Taka, starring Asif Ali; and Unmadham, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose. Its upcoming slate also includes projects with leading Malayalam stars Fahadh Faasil, Tovino Thomas, Sangeeth Prathap and Anna Ben, among others.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, “A devotional thriller is a unique space to explore, offering the opportunity to bring together faith, suspense and deeply human emotions. At the heart of Harivarasanam is the relationship between a father and his daughter, a bond that is universal and resonates with millions of people across the world. We are delighted to have Rajesh Nair on board as the director and to partner with Ajith Vinayaka Films to bring this story to audiences.”

Abhishek Pathak, Managing Director, Panorama Studios, added, “What drew us to Harivarasanam is the central conflict of the story. It begins with a man who is certain about what he believes, but the journey forces him to look at life differently. That makes it an interesting space to explore cinematically, especially through the lens of a devotional thriller. We are delighted to collaborate with Ajith Vinayaka and Rajesh Nair on a film that brings together emotion, suspense and a deeply rooted cultural setting.”

Vinayaka Ajith is the founder and driving force behind Ajith Vinayaka Films, a Malayalam production house known for its diverse slate spanning mainstream entertainers and distinctive, content-driven cinema. His production credits include Saturday Night, Madanolsavam, Bandra, Gaganachari, Ponman, Sarkeet and Masthishka Maranam, reflecting his versatility and commitment to backing stories across genres.

Ajith Vinayaka, Producer, Ajith Vinayaka Films Pvt. Ltd., said, “Harivarasanam is a special project for us because it tells a story that is rooted in faith but speaks to something universal—the way certain experiences can change our perspective on life. With Rajesh Nair bringing his vision and sensitivity to the story, we believe the film will strike the right balance between its emotional core and the intrigue of a devotional thriller. We are happy to partner with Panorama Studios on this journey and look forward to bringing this story to audiences.”

With its blend of suspense, emotion and spiritual exploration, Harivarasanam aims to offer audiences a compelling cinematic experience while exploring the complex relationship between belief, reason and the unknown.

Further details about the film, including its release plans, will be announced soon.

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