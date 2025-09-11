VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: India's urban mobility is changing and at the forefront of this revolution is the PANTHER E-Rickshaw, a symbol of affordability, safety, and sustainability. Manufactured by UNIQUE INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD., PANTHER has grown into a household name, thanks to the relentless efforts of over 300 dedicated workers and a commitment to innovation.

The Power of 300+ Hands Behind PANTHER

Every PANTHER E-Rickshaw that hits the road is a product of passion and perseverance.

-Skilled Workforce: More than 300 employees work tirelessly to ensure each vehicle meets the highest standards of comfort and reliability.

-Precision & Care: From design to assembly, every detail reflects the hard work and expertise of the people behind it.

-Commitment to Quality: Their dedication has turned PANTHER into a brand drivers can trust and passengers can rely on.

Built in a 65,000 Sq. Ft. World-Class Facility

At the heart of PANTHER's success lies its state-of-the-art manufacturing hub in Meerut, spanning 65,000 square feet.

-Advanced Technology: Equipped with modern machinery and quality-control systems.

-Strict Standards: Every stage of production follows rigorous safety and performance checks.

-Safe Workplace: A factory environment designed not just for productivity, but also for employee growth and motivation.

Why Drivers Prefer PANTHER

PANTHER isn't just another e-rickshaw -- it's a trusted partner for drivers across India.

-Comfort & Safety: Designed specifically for Indian roads to ensure smooth rides.

-Eco-Friendly: Zero emissions and low noise make it a sustainable transport option.

-Superior Battery Life: Advanced battery systems deliver longer mileage and energy efficiency.

A Brand Driving Change

Since its inception in 2014, UNIQUE INTERNATIONAL has been on a mission to make mobility cleaner, safer, and more affordable.

-Innovation First: Continuous R&D to introduce better batteries and upgraded models.

-Nationwide Vision: To expand PANTHER's footprint to every corner of the country.

-Sustainable Future: Aiming to make every Indian part of the green mobility revolution.

What started in a 65,000 sq. ft. factory in Meerut has grown into a movement on India's roads. With the dedication of 300+ workers and a vision for sustainable transport, PANTHER E-Rickshaw has earned its place as India's most preferred brand in eco-friendly mobility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)