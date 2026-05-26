Pantum India Strengthens India Footprint Through Strategic Association with Vishal Peripherals

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New Delhi [India], May 26: Partnership to drive nationwide online and retail expansion, accelerate Pantum's 2026 growth roadmap, and strengthen customer reach through Vishal Peripherals' extensive IT retail network.

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Pantum, a global innovator in printing solutions, today announced a strategic association with Vishal Peripherals, one of India's leading IT retail and distribution brands. This collaboration is aimed at significantly expanding Pantum's presence across online and offline channels while strengthening customer accessibility, retail visibility, and after-sales support.

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Expanding Omni-Channel Access: Pantum.in + Vishal Peripherals Retail Network

As part of the association, Vishal Peripherals will be officially featured on Pantum India's website, www.Pantum.in, as an authorized online sales partner. Customers across India will now be able to purchase genuine Pantum printers and consumables with assured warranty, authenticity, and service support through Vishal Peripherals' trusted retail and online channels.

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Customers can conveniently purchase Pantum products through Vishal Peripherals' official website, www.vishalperipherals.com, as well as through the official Vishal Peripherals mobile application available on the Android Play Store and Apple App Store, ensuring seamless access across digital platforms.

In parallel, Vishal Peripherals will spearhead Pantum's retail expansion initiatives across Hyderabad and key South Indian markets through its strong channel partner ecosystem and customer-centric retail operations. The partnership aims to ensure better product availability, enhanced customer experience, faster fulfilment, and dependable after-sales service for consumers ranging from SOHO users to SMBs and enterprise customers.

Mr. Nitish, Country Manager, Pantum India, said:

"India is a cornerstone market for Pantum's global growth. Our association with Vishal Peripherals marks a significant milestone in our 2026 expansion strategy--bringing us closer to customers through a strong and trusted retail ecosystem. Vishal Peripherals' deep market expertise, extensive partner network, customer-first approach, and strong retail presence perfectly align with Pantum's commitment to reliability, affordability, and service excellence. Together, we aim to make high-quality laser printing solutions more accessible to businesses and consumers across India."

Mr. Vikash Hisariya, Managing Director, Vishal Peripherals, added:

"We are excited to partner with Pantum India and bring their innovative and reliable printing solutions to a wider customer base across the country. At Vishal Peripherals, we continuously strive to offer our customers the latest technology products backed by excellent service and support. This association with Pantum further strengthens our commitment to delivering comprehensive IT and printing solutions through both our retail and online platforms. We look forward to building strong market visibility and customer trust for Pantum in India."

Pantum 2026 India Plans: Product & Marketing Roadmap

1. Product Roadmap

In 2026, Pantum India plans to further expand its A4 monochrome laser printer portfolio with next-generation multi-function printers (MFPs) featuring:

- Faster print speeds

- Enhanced mobile printing capabilities

- Enterprise-grade security features

- Improved connectivity solutions

- High-yield consumables for lower operating costs

Pantum will also continue focusing on MPS-ready models to deliver industry-leading Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) solutions for businesses and enterprises.

Select "Make in India" models are also expected to roll out by the end of 2026, reinforcing Pantum's commitment to local manufacturing and long-term investment in the Indian market.

2. Joint Marketing & Channel Initiatives with Vishal Peripherals

- Pantum Experience Zones

Dedicated "Pantum Experience Corners" will be introduced at key Vishal Peripherals retail and partner locations, enabling customers to experience live product demonstrations, wireless printing features, and enterprise printing capabilities firsthand.

- Retail & Dealer Expansion

Vishal Peripherals will actively drive Pantum's reach through its extensive dealer and reseller network, helping expand penetration across Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

- Partner Enablement Programs

Quarterly training programs, channel engagement activities, and incentive-based initiatives will be conducted for Vishal Peripherals' partner ecosystem to strengthen product awareness and sales enablement.

- Digital & E-Commerce Campaigns

Pantum and Vishal Peripherals will jointly execute co-branded digital campaigns across social media, e-commerce platforms, influencer collaborations, and performance marketing channels to build stronger brand visibility and customer engagement.

- Regional Events & IT Expos

Both brands will jointly participate in major IT expos, technology roadshows, and business events across South India to accelerate adoption among SOHO, SMB, and enterprise customers.

About Vishal Peripherals

Established in 1998, Vishal Peripherals has grown into one of India's most trusted names in IT retail, distribution, and technology solutions. With over 27 years of industry expertise, the company has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic demands of the Indian technology market.

From humble beginnings to becoming a leading regional IT powerhouse, Vishal Peripherals' journey reflects innovation, reliability, customer-centricity, and service excellence. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT products, gaming solutions, peripherals, enterprise solutions, and technology services through its robust retail presence and growing online platform.

Vishal Peripherals remains committed to empowering businesses, gamers, creators, and consumers with cutting-edge technology solutions backed by exceptional support and value-driven services.

About Pantum

Pantum, founded in 2010, specializes in the R&D, design, manufacturing, and sales of printers, consumables, and end-to-end printing solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, Pantum offers a wide range of printing products for home users, SOHOs, SMEs, and enterprises.

Its portfolio includes A4 to A3 printers, monochrome and color devices, as well as single-function and multi-function printers, serving customers across more than 110 countries and regions.

In India, Pantum continues to strengthen its channel network while delivering reliable and cost-effective printing solutions backed by strong service support.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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