Papadmalji Agro Foods Strengthens Modern Trade Presence Across Madhya Pradesh; Appoints New Distributor in Bhopal

VMPL

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], October 9: Papadmalji Agro Foods Limited, a Bikaner-based organised food company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of papads and allied products, today announced the strengthening of its modern trade distribution network in Madhya Pradesh with the appointment of a new distributor in Bhopal.

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The appointment is part of the Company’s strategy to expand its presence across organised retail and improve the availability of its products to consumers through modern retail channels. In the first phase, the new distribution arrangement is expected to cover approximately 50 modern retail stores across Madhya Pradesh, providing the Company with a focused platform to build its presence in one of the country’s important consumption markets.

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The Company has also entered into tie-ups with two major retail chains, further strengthening its access to organised retail consumers. These developments complement Papadmalji Agro Foods’ existing multi-channel distribution model, which includes general trade, modern trade, quick commerce, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Jai Agarwal, Promoter and Managing Director, Papadmalji Agro Foods Limited, said, “Our focus is to build Papadmalji into a stronger and more widely accessible organised food brand while retaining the authenticity and quality associated with our products. The expansion in Madhya Pradesh is an important step in strengthening our modern trade presence. The appointment of a dedicated distributor in Bhopal, along with our partnerships with major retail chains, will help us improve market access and create a stronger retail footprint. We see modern trade as an important growth channel as consumers increasingly seek branded, consistent-quality food products.”

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The Company currently markets its portfolio under brands including Vishal, Rozana, and Zhakaas, spanning handmade and machine-made papads, rice papads, vrat-special products, moongodi and ready-to-fry products. Its product portfolio combines traditional papad-making practices with technology-enabled manufacturing to support consistency, scalability and quality.

Papadmalji Agro Foods has been progressively building a pan-India distribution footprint. As of March 31, 2026, the Company serviced 8,710 retail outlets through 76 distributors and 30 wholesalers in general trade, in addition to its modern trade presence. Its existing modern trade network includes leading retail formats such as Reliance Retail, DMart, Walmart, Lulu Hypermarket, LOTS Wholesale and Aadhar Supermarket.

The Company’s expansion in modern trade comes at a significant milestone, with its equity shares commencing trading on the NSE Emerge SME Platform on October 7, 2026 under the symbol PAPADMALJI.

With consumers increasingly shifting towards organised retail, quick commerce and branded packaged food products, Papadmalji Agro Foods is looking to leverage its manufacturing capabilities, expanding distribution network and multi-brand portfolio to deepen its presence across markets.

The Company believes that a stronger modern trade footprint can provide greater product visibility, wider consumer access and opportunities to scale its brands beyond traditional retail channels.

About Papadmalji Agro Foods Limited

Papadmalji Agro Foods Limited is a Bikaner, Rajasthan-based food company engaged in the in-house manufacturing of handmade papads, machine-made papads, machine-made ready-to-fry papads, rice papads (Khichiya), vrat special papads and moongodi. The company also undertakes white-label manufacturing of handmade papads for clients, wherein products are manufactured by the company and marketed under clients’ respective brand names and packaging.

The company traces its origins to 2012, when Jai Agarwal founded Vishal Nankeen Bhandar in Bikaner to manufacture and sell handmade papads using traditional methods. The Papadmalji brand was registered as a device mark in 2017 and Papadmalji Agro Foods Private Limited was incorporated in December 2017. The Company converted into a public limited company in January 2025.

Papadmalji Agro Foods operates five brands — Vishal, Rozana and Zhakaas — spanning handmade and machine-made papads, rice papads, vrat special products, moongodi and ready-to-fry products. The company combines traditional hand-rolling practices with semi-automated and automated manufacturing processes and has a network of women artisans engaged in hand-rolling papads.

The company's products are distributed through general trade, modern trade, quick-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, with availability in select Middle Eastern markets through an independent merchant exporter.

Registered Office:

Opposite Manav Bharti School, Rani Bazar Industrial Area Road, Gharsisar, Bikaner – 334001, Rajasthan, India

Website: www.papadmalji.com

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