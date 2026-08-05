Para Light Launches ThermaFlat™ SiC MOSFETs to Break the Thermal Barrier in High-Power Applications

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New Delhi [India], August 5: Para Light Electronics today announced the official launch of its ThermaFlat™ SiC MOSFET family (ThermaFlat™ I and ThermaFlat™ II), targeting a fundamental thermal challenge in next-generation high-power design. Powered by Para Light's Ultra-Low RDS(on) Drift Technology, the new semiconductor portfolio breaks through one of the industry's most persistent technical bottlenecks--delivering exceptional thermal stability, reduced conduction losses, and unmatched reliability across rapidly expanding electrification markets. Breakthrough ultra-low RDS(on) drift technology delivers higher efficiency, greater power density, and enhanced reliability for next-generation power systems.

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Solving Power Electronics' Most Persistent Bottleneck

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The global transition toward electrification--driven by artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and energy storage--is forcing power systems to deliver higher output within smaller, cooler, and more efficient footprints.

Yet conventional silicon and SiC MOSFETs face a built-in constraint: temperature-dependent RDS(on) drift. As junction temperatures rise in standard devices, escalating on-resistance can trigger a costly cycle of higher conduction losses, excessive heat generation, and expanded cooling requirements, ultimately degrading system efficiency and long-term reliability, while potentially increasing thermal management costs.

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Rs 8% Resistance Drift: Redefining Thermal Stability

Para Light's ThermaFlat™ technology directly redefines this thermal dynamic. Unlike standard SiC MOSFETs, ThermaFlat™ devices maintain virtually flat on-resistance across wide operating temperatures while sustaining exceptionally low switching losses.

In benchmark testing of Para Light's 650 V, 21mO TO-247 device, RDS(on) changes by only approximately 8% as junction temperature swings from -25°C all the way to +125°C. By drastically outperforming conventional SiC temperature coefficients, this ultra-stable performance allows designers to preserve high efficiency under heavy load, simplify thermal management, boost power density, and reduce overall system costs without sacrificing reliability. The 1200 V ThermaFlat™ family applies a similar ultra-low temperature coefficient to mission-critical, high-power conversion architectures.

ThermaFlat™ I & II: Architecture-Ready Versatility

To support diverse design topologies, Para Light has structured the portfolio into two specialized series:

ThermaFlat™ I Series: Offers 650 V and 1200 V options in industry-standard packages, compatible with mainstream converter topologies to accelerate development cycles and simplify integration.

ThermaFlat™ II Series: Integrates Ultra-Low RDS(on) Drift with a High VGS(th) architecture for enhanced noise immunity and false turn-on prevention. Operating without the need for a negative gate-off voltage supply, ThermaFlat™ II enables engineers to streamline gate-driver circuitry, cut component count, lower BOM costs, and enhance system robustness.

For the full product portfolio specifications, please visit our official website at

https://www.para.com.tw/en/news/%e5%85%89%e9%bc%8e%e9%9b%bb%e5%ad%90%e6%8e%a8%e5%87%ba-thermaflat-sic-mosfet-%e7%b3%bb%e5%88%97/

Accelerating High-Growth Power Applications

The ThermaFlat™ lineup empowers power systems R&D engineers to not only streamline system design but also lower overall costs across medium- to high-power applications, including AI data center and server power supplies, BBU and UPS systems, EV charging stations, grid-connected energy storage systems (ESS), photovoltaic (PV) inverters, variable frequency drives (VFD), and industrial automation. Para Light is continuously expanding the portfolio with additional voltage classes, current ratings, and package configurations.

Integrated Manufacturing & Global Supply Resiliency

Para Light's expansion into advanced power semiconductors is anchored by three strategic strengths:

Superior Manufacturing Quality: High wafer yields, dedicated in-house packaging, and stringent process controls ensure exceptional product consistency and proven long-term field reliability.

Lower Total Cost of Ownership: Vertical integration across device design, packaging, and supply chain management delivers premium power performance at optimized overall system costs.

Uninterrupted Global Supply: Strategic production planning, safety inventory frameworks, and responsive logistics minimize supply-chain risk for international customers.

Building on Decades of Operational Excellence

Leveraging extensive expertise in device design, wafer collaboration, advanced packaging, and supply chain management, Para Light has established a comprehensive range of IGBT and SiC MOSFET solutions. Expanding on decades of manufacturing leadership in the LED industry, the company operates a robust global footprint across Taiwan, China, the United States, India, and Myanmar.

As demand for intelligent power conversion escalates, Para Light remains committed to advancing semiconductor innovation--partnering with global OEMs to power the next generation of AI infrastructure, clean energy, and high-efficiency power systems.

# Media & Sales Contact:

India - Abhinav Jha: (+1) 5196710998 | abhinav.jha@para-india.com

Sunil Kumar: (+91) 892-047-8061 | bd1@para-india.com

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