Paradeep Parivahan Limited Honoured with Prestigious ‘Times Business Award’

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 19: Paradeep Parivahan Limited (PPL), a BSE SME-listed company, is pleased to announce that it has been conferred the prestigious “Transformational Growth & Strategic Innovation in Port Logistics & Transportation” award at the Times Business Awards, organised by The Times of India Group in Bhubaneswar. The award ceremony was graced by Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, as the Chief Guest, along with Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, as Special Guest of Honour. The event also featured Bollywood icon Shilpa Shetty as the Celebrity Guest, along with several other eminent dignitaries.

Advertisement

The award was received on behalf of the Company by Ms Bushra Khan, Director, Paradeep Parivahan Limited.

Advertisement

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Khalid Khan, Chairman & Managing Director of Paradeep Parivahan Limited, said: “We are honoured to receive this highly recognised and prestigious Times Business Award. This recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication, operational excellence, and consistent service quality delivered over the years at Paradip Port and beyond. Paradip Port is India’s largest port in terms of cargo throughput and plays a critical role in supporting import–export activities across Odisha and neighbouring states. Over the past 25 years, we have remained committed to delivering value-driven logistics solutions, and such recognitions further motivate us to raise the bar.” About Paradeep Parivahan Limited Paradeep Parivahan Limited is a BSE SME–listed company founded in 2000 under the leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Khalid Khan. Headquartered at Paradip Port, Odisha, the Company is a leading provider of integrated logistics, supply chain solutions, and port services.

Advertisement

PPL offers end-to-end capabilities across cargo handling, port operations, intra-port transportation and multimodal logistics. Serving key industrial sectors across India and global markets, the Company’s strong fleet, operational expertise, and innovation-driven approach continue to enhance efficiency, transform supply chains, and strengthen India’s trade and logistics ecosystem along the eastern coast.

Paradeep Parivahan Limited serves marquee clients, including IFFCO, JSW Group companies, Tata Group companies, Ripley Stevedoring, JM Baxi, among others.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)