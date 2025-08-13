DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Paradigm Realty marks an illustrious decade of delivering 3 million sq. ft across 13 projects that epitomise the new face of luxury

Paradigm Realty marks an illustrious decade of delivering 3 million sq. ft across 13 projects that epitomise the new face of luxury

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:25 PM Aug 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: On August 6, Paradigm Realty began the next chapter of their pathbreaking journey in Mumbai's dynamic real estate landscape by announcing the completion of 10 fulfilling years. The brand, which has charted an incredible success story since its inception, now bears the mantle of redefining luxury real estate with their ambitious undertakings. Having delivered 3.4 million sq. ft of completed projects, with an additional 3 million sq. ft of ongoing and 4 million sq. ft of upcoming projects, Paradigm Realty has consistently prioritised quality design, timely delivery, smart technology integration and sustainable living in a bid to keep raising the bar in crafting lifestyle experiences that are aligned with modern aspirations.

Looking ahead, Paradigm Realty will continue to uphold its vision of being one of the country's most trusted and innovative real estate brands. Their upcoming Marquis collection brings together the foundational tenets of coveted neighbourhoods, exquisite design, world-class craftsmanship and spacious layouts to broach the upmost stratosphere of ultra-luxury living. Additionally, the brand is strategically diversifying into horizontal development by launching plotted development and villa projects, focusing on premium land parcels, low-density layouts, and customizable living spaces to meet evolving consumer demand for ownership, space, and lifestyle flexibility. The initiative aligns with Paradigm Realty's vision to tap into emerging micro-markets and offer value-driven investment options.

Advertisement

Elaborating on their medium-term plan, the brand clarified that they will explore transformative mixed use and boutique luxury addresses in Prabhadevi, in addition to ultra-luxury residences in South Mumbai micro markets such as Worli. The brand will also roll out self-sustaining gated communities along the Andheri-Borivali corridor; these projects will encompass --with high ceiling layouts, staff services, smart parking, wellness zones and other intuitive amenities that reflect the brand's nuanced understanding of their customers' needs.

"We are very grateful for the trust, encouragement and unwavering support that's been extended to us by our customers, over the years. Each project has taught us new lessons and each milestone has only furthered our zest to better understand Mumbai's evolving real estate customer and pre-empt their needs. Our evolution is also highlight by the kind of projects we're undertaking, which not only span the breadth of Mumbai's real estate ecosystem but also carve out new niches and delve into hitherto unexplored terrain. We are excited about what the future holds and look forward to continuing to rise up to the demands of the industry and set new standards of excellence," said Parthh K Mehta, CMD of Paradigm Realty.

Advertisement

About Paradigm Realty - Paradigm Realty is a prominent player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's suburban real estate market. The company has etched a great track-record over the last 9 + years of its operation and has established a reputation for timely delivery, superlative space planning and fine craftsmanship with its cutting-edge projects at competitive affordability. These projects showcase design efficiency, pragmatic functionality and elegance while safeguarding the environment, mainly prioritising Wishlist of its stakeholders i.e. need of home seekers and drives sustainability for every member. Under leadership of CMD Parthh K. Mehta's, Paradigm Realty has risen to ranks of being a reputable brand, catering to 3000+ happy families with a team stand of more than 300 members, demonstrating an impressive capability to execute approx.

For More Information, visit: https://paradigmrealty.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts