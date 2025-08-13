Paradigm Realty marks an illustrious decade of delivering 3 million sq. ft across 13 projects that epitomise the new face of luxury

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: On August 6, Paradigm Realty began the next chapter of their pathbreaking journey in Mumbai's dynamic real estate landscape by announcing the completion of 10 fulfilling years. The brand, which has charted an incredible success story since its inception, now bears the mantle of redefining luxury real estate with their ambitious undertakings. Having delivered 3.4 million sq. ft of completed projects, with an additional 3 million sq. ft of ongoing and 4 million sq. ft of upcoming projects, Paradigm Realty has consistently prioritised quality design, timely delivery, smart technology integration and sustainable living in a bid to keep raising the bar in crafting lifestyle experiences that are aligned with modern aspirations.

Looking ahead, Paradigm Realty will continue to uphold its vision of being one of the country's most trusted and innovative real estate brands. Their upcoming Marquis collection brings together the foundational tenets of coveted neighbourhoods, exquisite design, world-class craftsmanship and spacious layouts to broach the upmost stratosphere of ultra-luxury living. Additionally, the brand is strategically diversifying into horizontal development by launching plotted development and villa projects, focusing on premium land parcels, low-density layouts, and customizable living spaces to meet evolving consumer demand for ownership, space, and lifestyle flexibility. The initiative aligns with Paradigm Realty's vision to tap into emerging micro-markets and offer value-driven investment options.

Advertisement

Elaborating on their medium-term plan, the brand clarified that they will explore transformative mixed use and boutique luxury addresses in Prabhadevi, in addition to ultra-luxury residences in South Mumbai micro markets such as Worli. The brand will also roll out self-sustaining gated communities along the Andheri-Borivali corridor; these projects will encompass --with high ceiling layouts, staff services, smart parking, wellness zones and other intuitive amenities that reflect the brand's nuanced understanding of their customers' needs.

"We are very grateful for the trust, encouragement and unwavering support that's been extended to us by our customers, over the years. Each project has taught us new lessons and each milestone has only furthered our zest to better understand Mumbai's evolving real estate customer and pre-empt their needs. Our evolution is also highlight by the kind of projects we're undertaking, which not only span the breadth of Mumbai's real estate ecosystem but also carve out new niches and delve into hitherto unexplored terrain. We are excited about what the future holds and look forward to continuing to rise up to the demands of the industry and set new standards of excellence," said Parthh K Mehta, CMD of Paradigm Realty.

Advertisement

About Paradigm Realty - Paradigm Realty is a prominent player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's suburban real estate market. The company has etched a great track-record over the last 9 + years of its operation and has established a reputation for timely delivery, superlative space planning and fine craftsmanship with its cutting-edge projects at competitive affordability. These projects showcase design efficiency, pragmatic functionality and elegance while safeguarding the environment, mainly prioritising Wishlist of its stakeholders i.e. need of home seekers and drives sustainability for every member. Under leadership of CMD Parthh K. Mehta's, Paradigm Realty has risen to ranks of being a reputable brand, catering to 3000+ happy families with a team stand of more than 300 members, demonstrating an impressive capability to execute approx.

For More Information, visit: https://paradigmrealty.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)