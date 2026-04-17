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Home / Business / Paramatrix Technologies' 'PLAYMITY' Wins Best Product Innovation Award at BFSI Tech Summit

Paramatrix Technologies' 'PLAYMITY' Wins Best Product Innovation Award at BFSI Tech Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 11:45 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (Paramatrix) (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a trusted provider of enterprise software products and digital IT services, announced that its AI-driven gamification platform, PLAYMITY, was conferred with the 'Best Product Innovation' award in BFSI category at the 4th BFSI Tech Summit & Awards 2026, held at ITC Maratha, Mumbai.

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The award recognises breakthrough innovation in technology solutions within the BFSI sector and highlights Paramatrix's growing focus on AI-led, outcome-driven platforms.

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Organised by UBS Forums, the summit brings together senior leaders across banking, financial services, and insurance to discuss digital transformation, AI, data, and customer experience innovation.

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Paramatrix participated in the event as an Exhibit Partner, where it showcased its digital transformation capabilities and engaged with key decision-makers across the BFSI ecosystem.

The recognition at this platform reinforces the Company's increasing visibility and credibility among leading financial institutions.

About PLAYMITY

PLAYMITY is Paramatrix's proprietary AI-driven gamification platform designed to drive performance across the organization:

- Enhances sales productivity and frontline performance

- Improves employee engagement through gamified workflows

- Enables measurable business outcomes with real-time tracking

- Leverages behavioural intelligence and personalised nudges

- Integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems

- Helps translate strategy into consistent on-ground execution

Strategic Relevance

This recognition marks an important milestone in Paramatrix's journey of building scalable, IP-led solutions, strengthening its positioning beyond services into high-value digital platforms.

Commenting on the award win, Mukesh Thumar, Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Paramatrix Technologies Limited, said:

"We're genuinely pleased to see PLAYMITY being recognised at a platform like this. It reflects the effort our teams have put into building something that delivers real, on-ground impact.

As we look ahead, we remain focused on scaling such platforms and continuing to solve practical business challenges through AI-led innovation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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