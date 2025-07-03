Paramatrix Technologies Wins Deal with Leading NBFC for BI Platform XSIGHT

PNN
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (Paramatrix) (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a trusted provider of enterprise software products and digital IT services, is pleased to announce that it has secured a new service order valued at ₹1.5 Cr from a prominent Indian NBFC.
As part of this strategic engagement, Paramatrix will implement its proprietary XSIGHT -Business Intelligence platform. The contract, governed by a Master Service Agreement, spans a term of three years.
XSIGHT is a platform that processes models curated to specific industries for deep insights. Designed specifically for Enterprise clients, the platform enables real-time analytics, MIS reporting, and intuitive visualization, allowing clients to make faster, data-backed decisions with enhanced operational efficiency. XSIGHT also has an optional AI layer for an interactive but secured interface with Data.
This order reflects Paramatrix's growing momentum in platform-led digital transformation within the financial services ecosystem and reinforces the company's position as a trusted technology enabler for leading financial institutions.
