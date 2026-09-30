Paramount Syntex Limited IPO Opening On 30th September; Issue Size of up to Rs.81.79 Crore

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Paramount Syntex Limited, an integrated manufacturer of synthetic fibres, yarns and textile products, opens its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 30, 2026. The Company proposes to raise up to ₹81.79 crore at a price band of ₹119 to ₹127 per Equity Share. The issue closes on 6th October 2026, and the shares are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited.

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- IPO at a Glance

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- Issue Opens: September 30, 2026

- Issue Closes: October 06, 2026

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- IPO Size: Up to ₹81.79 crore

- Price Band: ₹119 – ₹127 per Equity Share

- Face Value: ₹10 per Equity Share

- Total Issue: 64,40,000 Equity Shares

- Net Issue to Public: 61,17,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker Portion: 3,23,000 Equity Shares

- Lot Size / Minimum Application: 1,000 Equity Shares (1 lot)

- Minimum Investment: ₹1.19 lakh (lower band) / ₹1.27 lakh (upper band)

Integrated Manufacturing Capabilities

Established in 1996, Paramount Syntex has over 25 years of experience in the synthetic fibre and textile industry. It operates two manufacturing units covering fibre processing, tow dyeing, hank dyeing, spinning, bulking, packing and quality testing. Its portfolio includes acrylic fibres, polyester, nylon, wool and blended yarns, synthetic fibres and knitted cloth for diverse textile applications.

Value Addition and Sustainability

The Company's process includes cleaning and processing post-consumer and industrial waste fibre into fibre products, which can then be converted into yarn and textile products.

Use of Proceeds

Of the Net Proceeds, ₹61.68 crore will fund capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery at the Company's existing facilities. The balance will go towards general corporate purposes, subject to applicable limits.

Management Comment

Mr. Punit Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, Paramount Syntex Limited, said: "We have built our business around a simple idea: turning acrylic waste back into high-quality yarn. After years of refining our process, we now use waste fibre to produce yarn that matches the quality of virgin fibre. That gives us a strong edge in winter wear, and it also means less waste and a smaller carbon footprint. Because we run fibre processing, dyeing, spinning and finishing in-house, we control quality at every stage. Our spinning and dyeing capacity has not kept pace with our fibre output, so the IPO proceeds will go mainly towards new machinery and modernisation at our existing facilities. This will let us serve more customers across India and expand our exports, and we thank investors for their interest in our journey."

About Paramount Syntex Limited

Established in 1996, Paramount Syntex Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of synthetic fibres, yarns, and textile products primarily catering to the textile industry. The Company has integrated facilities for fiber processing, tow dyeing, hank dyeing, spinning, bulking, packing, and quality testing. The Company manufactures acrylic fiber, dyed fiber, and yarn, including acrylic fiber produced from waste fiber sourced domestically and imported from Thailand. Its systematic manufacturing process covers key stages such as raw material selection, cleaning, drying, blending, spinning, winding, and quality inspection, supported by an in-house research team focused on improving product quality and meeting customer requirements.

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