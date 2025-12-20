Paranjape Schemes’ Athashri, Forest Trails Pune, Secures 5-Star Best Senior Living Award at Asia Pacific Property Awards

Pune, India — Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd (PSCL), a leading real estate developer in India, proudly announces that its senior living project, Athashri at Forest Trails, Pune, has been awarded the 5-Star Award for Best Senior Living Development in India at the 2025–2026 International Property Awards – Asia Pacific.

Athashri has set a benchmark in senior living by offering thoughtfully designed communities that combine comfort, care, and a vibrant lifestyle for senior citizens. This recognition reflects PSCL’s commitment to creating purposeful, innovative, and high-quality living spaces that enhance the lives of its residents.

Amit Paranjape, Director – Business Development, said:

“We are truly honoured to receive this award for Athashri. It reflects our team’s dedication to creating senior living communities that are safe, dignified, and enriching. The success of Athashri—especially within our Forest Trails Township—reinforces our vision of building thoughtful, nature-led neighbourhoods that enhance quality of life. This recognition encourages us to keep raising the bar with every project.”

This honour is a testament to the unwavering commitment, innovation, and hard work of the Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd team, reinforcing its position as a leader in the Indian real estate sector.

For more information, please visit – www.pscl.in

About Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd.

With a legacy of over 35 years, Paranjape Schemes has to its credit over 210 top of the line projects with a strong presence in residential and commercial sector across 9 cities They are pioneers in developing housing for senior citizens along with curated housing for differently abled. With a major market presence in Pune, Paranjape Schemes has also expanded their footprints in Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru and Vadodara

