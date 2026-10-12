Paranjape Schemes’ Ganarang 2026 Brings Together 54 Societies and 2,000+ Participants in a Celebration of Culture and Community

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd., a legacy developer known for pioneering new-age residential formats, successfully hosted the 16th edition of Ganarang, its annual cultural initiative that brings residents together through music, dance, theatre and other performing arts. The 2026 edition brought together 54 societies, with more than 2,000 participants taking part in performances and over 5,000 people contributing backstage. Madhukosh was named the Best Performing Society 2026, while Woodland emerged as the Runner-Up, marking another successful edition of the community-led cultural celebration.

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Ganarang marks its 16th edition this year, continuing a tradition that has been celebrated consistently for 16 years. What began with participation from four to five societies has grown into a large-scale cultural platform that brings together residents across generations. Over the years, the initiative has evolved beyond the final performances, with months of rehearsals, auditions and preparation creating opportunities for residents to interact, collaborate and celebrate together.

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Shashank Paranjape, Managing Director, Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd., said, “It is immensely joyful to see how Ganarang has grown and, more importantly, how it brings people together. Seeing families, children and senior citizens participate with the same enthusiasm and share the stage is a reminder of the togetherness that exists within our communities. For us, that is what makes Ganarang truly special.”

Amit Paranjape, Director – Business Development, Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd., said, “More than 50 societies, over 2,000 participants and 16 years without a break make Ganarang much more than an annual cultural celebration. Of everything we do in the business, this gives me the greatest satisfaction because it brings residents together, gives them an opportunity to take the stage, cheer each other on and create lasting connections. Building a community is not only about creating a good place to live, but also about creating opportunities for people to come together and build relationships. What started as a small cultural initiative has grown into a tradition that residents look forward to, participate in and make their own. Ganarang is a beautiful expression of that community spirit.”

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The initiative is planned and executed entirely by Paranjape Schemes, with the stage, auditorium, facilities and other infrastructure arranged by the organisation. Its intergenerational format brings children, young participants and senior citizens onto the same platform, with residents from Athashri communities also actively participating. The initiative reflects Paranjape Schemes’ broader approach to community living, where cultural, social and everyday experiences form an important part of life within its developments.

For Paranjape Schemes, Ganarang continues to demonstrate how cultural participation can become an important part of community living. What began as a small community initiative has evolved into a much-loved annual tradition, bringing residents together across generations through talent, culture and shared experiences. As the initiative moves beyond its 16th edition, Ganarang remains a reflection of the company’s belief that a development is not just about homes, but about creating communities where people connect, participate and celebrate together.

About Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Limited

Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd. (PSCL), established in 1989 in Pune, is one of India’s leading real estate developers with over 35 years of legacy. The company has delivered 200+ residential and commercial projects across nine cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, spanning over 20 million sq. ft. of development and serving more than 75,000 residents. Over the decades, PSCL has built a strong reputation for timely delivery, quality construction, and enduring customer relationships.

PSCL is widely recognised for pioneering large-scale integrated townships such as Blue Ridge and Forest Trails—master-planned environments that seamlessly integrate housing, social infrastructure, open spaces, recreational amenities, retail, and community facilities. These developments are designed as self-sustained ecosystems that foster connectivity, convenience, and community living.

Beyond mainstream residential and commercial real estate, the company has led the way in purpose-driven living formats, including Athashri (senior living communities), Aastha (assisted living), and Swaniketan, India’s first residential ecosystem designed for differently-abled individuals and their families. Through these initiatives, PSCL reinforces its philosophy of “Building for All,” with a continued commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready communities under the leadership of Shashank Paranjape and the second generation of the organisation.

Website: https://www.pscl.in/

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