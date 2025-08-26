Paras Dairy’s Galacia Cheese Enters West and South India, Strengthening National Presence

Plans to Expand Presence from 500+ to 2,000+ HORECA Outlets by March 2026

India’s leading dairy company, Paras Dairy (VRS Foods Limited), announced a strategic expansion of its Galacia Cheese portfolio into the western and southern markets of India, fuelling its national growth ambition.

After the successful launch of its Galacia Cheese brand, the company aims to strengthen its distribution network by adding 100 new distributors across these regions and scaling its presence from over 500 HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) outlets to more than 2,000 by March-end, with an ambition to secure a position among the top five cheese brands in the country.

Produced at Paras Dairy’s state-of-the-art cheese plant in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, Galacia Cheese is crafted from the finest cow’s milk sourced from carefully selected farms, ensuring high quality, rich texture, creaminess, and freshness. It is made using Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology, which prevents temperature abuse, avoids lump formation, and ensures even spread and uniformity—ideal for both commercial and compact kitchens. The company is investing over INR 100 crore in this facility to redefine the cheese experience in India.

Mr. Gajendra Nagar, Joint Managing Director, VRS Foods Ltd, said, “With the Galacia Cheese brand, our goal is to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices in the western and southern markets, build a strong market presence, and be recognised as the preferred partner for the HORECA industry. As one of the largest B2B suppliers and a leading exporter, this expansion is aimed at strengthening our domestic presence across all cities with population of over 10 lakh.”

VPS Malik, Chief Marketing Officer, VRS Foods Ltd, said, “This expansion into West and South India marks a key step in our journey to build a national cheese brand. Backed by advanced technology and responsible sourcing, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in the cheese segment. Keeping in mind the diverse needs of the commercial kitchen, we offer a range of customised cheese variants—such as low melt, high melt, and analogue cheese—designed for various gourmet culinary applications.”

The Galacia Cheese range currently includes variants of Mozzarella cheese, and the company has planned its phase-wise expansion to include processed cheese blocks, cheese slices, and cheese sauces. This expansion is in line with the company’s commitment to purity, nutrition, and great taste, ensuring that consumers and partners across the country enjoy a superior cheese experience.

Galacia Cheese is widely available in North India across states such as Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Chandigarh. With its expansion into the western and southern markets, the Cheese brand will now be available in key cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. It will be offered in 1 kg IQF packs to maintain quality. Additionally, a team of trained sales professionals and chefs are also available to provide customer support.

With over six decades of experience, Paras Dairy has built a legacy of trust, quality, and excellence in the dairy industry. Partnering with more than 300,000 farmers across 7,000 villages, the company ensures the highest standards of dairy production. Paras Dairy is one of the largest private dairy companies in India, with five manufacturing plants located in strategic milk-shed areas: three in Uttar Pradesh, one in Madhya Pradesh, and one in Maharashtra. Beyond India, the company exports its products to over 45 countries, taking the richness of Indian dairy to the global market.

About Paras Dairy

Paras Dairy, a leading dairy brand from VRS Foods Limited, has been synonymous with purity, nutrition, and trust for over 60 years. With a robust network of over 3,00,000 farmers across 7,000 villages, the company continues to deliver high-quality dairy products to consumers worldwide. Today, Paras Dairy’s extensive product portfolio is enjoyed in more than 45 countries, bringing the richness of Indian dairy to a global audience.

