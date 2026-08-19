Paras Desai-Led FAITTA Extends Solidarity to Flood-Hit Assam with INR 81.36 Lakh Relief Contribution

Ahmedabad, August 19, 2026: Federation of All India Tea Traders’ Association is the national apex body of tea trade in India, which brings together tea traders' associations, growers, traders, packateers, brokers, wholesalers and retailers. It works towards strengthening tea trade through greater transparency, responsible practices and compliance with food safety standards.

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The Federation of All India Tea Traders Association (FAITTA), led by its Chairman (Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group), Shri Paras Desai, has extended its solidarity to the people of flood-hit Assam by contributing ₹81.36 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards relief and support for communities affected by the ongoing floods in the state. Further appeals have been sent to regional tea associations for them to contribute to the noble cause.

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The FAITTA delegation, led by Paras Desai, met Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday and apprised him of key issues concerning the tea trade and industry. The delegation also expressed solidarity with the flood-affected communities and reiterated the tea fraternity’s commitment to supporting people and communities during times of adversity.

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Speaking on the occasion, Paras Desai, Chairman, FAITTA and Executive Director, Wagh Bakri Tea Group, said, “Assam is an integral part of India’s rich tea heritage, and its tea-growing communities have made an immense contribution to the country’s tea industry. When communities face a crisis of this magnitude, it is important for the tea fraternity to come together and extend support in whatever way possible. Our contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is a humble effort to stand with the people of Assam during this difficult time. We hope it provides some meaningful assistance to the affected families and communities and conveys our solidarity with them.” The Chief Minister appreciated FAITTA’s generous contribution to the relief fund and acknowledged the association’s spirit of solidarity with the people of Assam.

The initiative reflects the tea fraternity’s commitment to community welfare and reinforces FAITTA’s role in bringing together stakeholders across the tea value chain, particularly during times of natural calamities and humanitarian need.

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