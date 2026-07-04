Parents Prioritise Well-Rounded Learning as Manav Rachna International Schools Open Admissions for Academic Session 2027-28

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Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 4: As parents increasingly seek schools that combine academic excellence with life skills, global exposure and experiential learning, Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS) has announced the opening of admissions for the Academic Session 2027-28 across its campuses in Faridabad and Gurugram.

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With over two decades of experience in K-12 education, MRIS has shaped its learning ecosystem in response to changing educational expectations. Guided by its philosophy of Creating Better Humans, the group offers both CBSE and International Baccalaureate (IB) pathways, bringing together academics with innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, sports and experiential learning. Building on this approach, THE NEXT IS US campaign reflects the school's belief that learning should continue to grow with the aspirations of students and families.

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Learning at MRIS extends beyond classrooms through interdisciplinary projects, dedicated innovation spaces, technology-enabled learning environments and structured career guidance. At MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram, facilities such as the Maker Shala, Fashion Shala and Tinker Shala provide students with hands-on exposure to robotics, artificial intelligence, AgriTech and HealthTech, encouraging curiosity, design thinking and problem-solving from an early age. MRIS Sector 46 is a dual-curriculum campus, offering both pathways through CBSE up to Grade XII and IB, currently offered up to Grade IX and expanding year on year. Through its 'IB for All' approach, MRIS is making internationally benchmarked, inquiry-led learning accessible to more families.

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Further strengthening its early childhood development ecosystem, MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram has also introduced Nestlings by Manav Rachna, a specialist early years programme for children from six months to six years. The programme draws from the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), Montessori and Reggio Emilia approaches to build a strong foundation during the early years of learning.

Sunitha Nambiar, CEO, Manav Rachna International Schools, said, "Children spend some of their most formative years in school. The experiences they have during this time influence how they think, work with others, respond to challenges and understand the world around them. Strong academics remain essential and schools are equally expected to create environments where children develop confidence, character and curiosity through everyday experiences."

MRIS Sector 14, Faridabad, established in 2007, continues to be the city's first and only IB Continuum School, offering the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP) alongside CBSE.

Jasmita Oberoi, Chief Marketing Officer, Manav Rachna International Schools, said, "Today's parents aren't just choosing a school; they are choosing the environment that will shape their child's future. They are asking deeper questions about the experiences their children will have, the passions they will be encouraged to pursue and the confidence they will build as they discover their unique strengths. These conversations inspire us to continually reimagine and strengthen the learning experiences we create across our schools."

Across MRIS campuses, students actively participate in competitive sports, Model United Nations, performing arts, sustainability initiatives, leadership programmes and community engagement, supported by specialised laboratories, innovation centres, libraries and modern sports infrastructure. With more than 20,000 students across 10 CBSE and IB campuses, MRIS has also built a growing alumni network, with over 4,000 alumni pursuing higher education and careers at leading institutions and organisations in India and across 10+ countries.

Admissions for the Academic Session 2027-28 are now open at MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram for Toddlers to Grade XI; MRIS Sector 14 and MRIS Charmwood, Faridabad for Toddlers to Grade XI and MRIS Sector 21C, Faridabad for Toddlers to Grade VIII. Parents can explore programmes, schedule a campus visit and begin the admission process by visiting the official website.

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