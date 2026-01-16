Parijat Industries Recognised with CII Industrial Innovation Award

Parijat Industries

New Delhi [India], January 16: Parijat Industries (India) Limited has been conferred with the CII Industrial Innovation Award for Excellence in Enterprise Innovation. The recognition reflects Parijat Industries' approach to building innovation capabilities across its operations.

The award acknowledges Parijat Industries' enterprise-wide innovation approach and product development that support business execution. The Parijat Industries follows an in-house model, with technology development and deployment undertaken internally.

Parijat Industries has developed and implemented multiple digital in-house tools across its operations. These include PariAI, the Company's in-house artificial intelligence framework; Parijat Wallet, a forecasting, planning, business intelligence tool used by salespersons and domestic channel partners; Parijat Academy, learning management system; and automation processes including automatic labelling, filling and capping and dynamic QR Code printing. Alongside its research and development activities, these initiatives form part of the Company's innovation initiatives.

The Industrial Innovation Awards aim at helping the Indian Industry in assimilating a structured innovation process through Enterprise Innovation Maturity Framework, a model developed by CII. The Awards while recognizing the champions of innovation among Indian industry, also enhance their competitiveness for the domestic as well as global markets.

CII Industrial Innovation Awards were instituted in 2014 to identify and celebrate innovative Indian enterprises across industry segments and sectors. The awards give an opportunity to companies to shine and be known nationally and internationally for their innovative products and services. In the last ten consecutive years, these awards have established themselves as one of the most coveted innovation awards in the country.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Uday Raj Anand, Director & CEO - Domestic Business, stated that the award reflects the collective efforts of teams involved in integrating technology and R&D-driven processes into the Parijat Industries' operations.

Mr. Shivraj Anand, Director & CEO - International Business, noted that innovation forms a component of Parijat Industries' operations across domestic and international markets, supported by its digital and R&D capabilities.

The recognition highlights Parijat Industries' focus on innovation practices, internal digital tools and process-led execution across its business.

About Parijat Industries

Parijat Industries is an India-headquartered agrochemical company with a multinational presence and a focus on innovation, product development, and the distribution of branded products. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of agrochemicals under the following categories: (A) formulations, consisting of (i) plant protection products, including insecticides, fungicides, bactericides, herbicides, and combinations thereof, and (ii) plant nutrition products (other than chemical fertilizers), comprising specialty fertilizers, biostimulants, and plant growth regulators ("PGRs"); and (B) technical grade active ingredients ("Technicals") used in the manufacture of agrochemical formulations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Parijat Industries. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)