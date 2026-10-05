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Home / Business / Parimatch Kicks Off the Game First Series with Punjabi Rap Icon BOHEMIA

Parimatch Kicks Off the Game First Series with Punjabi Rap Icon BOHEMIA

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PTI
Updated At : 04:49 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

What happens when Punjabi rap pioneer BOHEMIA swaps the studio for the gaming table? You get Game First—a new video series from global entertainment platform Parimatch, where games set the scene for candid conversations, creative challenges and plenty of unexpected answers.

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Parimatch Kicks Off the Game First Series with Punjabi Rap Icon BOHEMIA

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Each round brings out a different side of BOHEMIA. One moment, he’s talking about fame and his career; the next, he’s improvising a hook or dreaming up an album concept on the spot. When you think you know where the conversation is going, it takes another turn—revealing the artist as witty, spontaneous and refreshingly down-to-earth away from the stage.

BOHEMIA doesn’t hold back when the questions start flying. Between the games, he reveals that his most middle-aged habit is “watching news, man,” admits that his latest Google search was “BOHEMIAN cool pictures” and gives a one-word answer when asked if he has ever forgotten his own lyrics on stage: “Never.”

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Some questions take BOHEMIA back to what music has meant to him. He talks about the freedom to be himself, the feeling of hearing a crowd sing his lyrics back to him and the moments that made the journey worthwhile. For all the changes that success has brought, one thing remains non-negotiable: “The love for making music, expressing myself, and connecting with people.”

Watch Game First with BOHEMIA and use promo code games26 for an exclusive offer. Keep it fun, play responsibly, and follow Parimatch on social media for more episodes you won’t want to miss.

We entertain. You win.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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