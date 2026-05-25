Parimatch Launches Exclusive IPL Mid-season Review with Eoin Morgan & Jonty Rhodes

Two cricket stars break down the Indian T20 League season Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch, has released a new special review, delivering a fresh, insight-led take on the Indian T20 League season. In this breakdown, Parimatch Chief Cricket Analyst Eoin Morgan and Brand Ambassador Jonty Rhodes unpack the season’s biggest surprises and share predictions that are set to spark debate among the game’s most dedicated fans.

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Watching the Game Beyond the Scoreboard What defines “Jonty & Eoin: Exclusive Indian T20 League Review” is its focus on expert interpretation over speculation. In a space often driven by odds and surface-level opinions, Parimatch positions this exclusive Indian T20 League mid-season review as a destination for deeper cricket intelligence. Fans who want to understand the game in depth will find this video compelling.

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Rather than relying on blind luck, the Indian T20 League review is designed to help fans turn expert analysis into deeper understanding of match dynamics. Exclusive Review is now available on official Parimatch platforms. Search “Jonty & Eoin: Exclusive” on YouTube to watch the full review and explore expert Indian T20 League predictions firsthand.

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Why the Giants Are Struggling Morgan’s analysis of Mumbai’s season highlights one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. “The one thing I’ve got completely wrong is how the Mumbai Indians were going to play… on paper they are as strong as anybody, but all of their senior players have underperformed,” he says.

Rhodes identifies a deeper structural issue in Chennai’s performances, pointing to a lack of leadership presence typically associated with MS Dhoni. “It’s almost as if the glue that was required to bring a team together just hasn’t been in existence,” he adds.

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Young Talent on the Big Stage The review also touches on rising young stars and the unusual pace at which they are breaking through. Morgan highlights 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Morgan reacts with admiration: “He’s an incredible young talent… only 15 now, which is just ridiculous… I can’t wait for the call that comes through saying he can’t play today because he forgot to submit his homework, he’s in detention!” What Fans Don’t Always See Beyond predictions, the review also looks at the less visible side of the game. Rhodes explains why even simple-looking catches are anything but easy in modern cricket. “There’s no such thing as an easy catch,” he says. Morgan also talks about player workload, travel, and recovery, and how it affects performance across a long season.

Follow along to compare your own predictions with Eoin Morgan and Jonty Rhodes — and see how expert insight can reshape the way you read the game.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR PWR

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