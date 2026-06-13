Parimatch Sports Welcomes Cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary as Brand Ambassador

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes, has announced a partnership with cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary. Chaudhary joins Parimatch Sports as a brand ambassador, having established himself in Australia’s Big Bash League in recent seasons, where his fearless style and calmness under pressure have made him a standout performer in the competition.

Advertisement

Born in Delhi and raised in Punjab, Chaudhary moved to Australia in 2020 and had to build his career from the ground up. Different system, different conditions, no shortcuts. He stayed in the game through domestic cricket, gradually turning persistence into professional progress.

Advertisement

Chaudhary eventually earned his place in the Big Bash League, one of the world’s most competitive domestic T20 environments. Since then, he has been recognised for his aggressive batting and composed decision-making against high-quality bowling attacks. From club cricket in Brisbane to Big Bash level, he continues to build a reputation as a reliable middle-order player.

Advertisement

“What stood out about Nikhil is how he worked his way into professional cricket after starting over in a completely new system. He didn’t have a straightforward path, and that’s reflected in the way he plays — direct, adaptable, and composed when the game is on the line. This ability to perform without ideal conditions is what resonates with Parimatch Sports, a brand built around athletes who deliver when it matters most,” said Parimatch Sports Press Office.

“Parimatch Sports feels like the right fit. We believe in the same things — confidence, bold moves, and stepping up when the pressure is on. That’s how I play. That’s how I live,” said Nikhil Chaudhary. “I’m happy to be part of Parimatch Sports.” With growing attention around his performances, he remains part of a new generation of India-born players shaping careers outside traditional pathways. His journey is still evolving, now aligned with Parimatch Sports, a brand inspired by сhampions.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)