Park Group of Hospitals Expands Its Footprint Further in Punjab with Grand Re-Launch of New Multi-Speciality Hospital in Bathinda

Bathinda, Punjab : In a landmark moment towards transforming healthcare delivery in Punjab, Park Group of Hospitals, a name trusted across North India for its excellence in multi-speciality healthcare, proudly announces the grand re-launch of Krishna Superspeciality Hospital – by Park Group of Hospitals in Bathinda.

Advertisement

Bringing with it a 43+ year legacy of clinical excellence and compassionate care, this hospital represents a significant milestone in Park Group’s mission to make world-class healthcare accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

A Leap Forward for Healthcare in Bathinda Located centrally in Bathinda, Krishna Superspeciality Hospital is poised to become a one-stop destination for holistic and advanced medical care. With 250+ beds, 70 ICU Beds, 100+ expert Doctors, and 30+ Superspecialities covering both Medical and Surgical departments, the hospital is equipped to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the region. It features advanced Critical care units including ICU, NICU, and CCU, fully automated laboratories, high-end diagnostic imaging, and Modular Operation Theatres. Supported by 24x7 emergency, Trauma, and Ambulance services, the facility has been thoughtfully designed to ensure patient comfort, safety, and clinical precision through seamless integration of technology and infrastructure.

Advertisement

Comprehensive Care Under One Roof Krishna Superspeciality Hospital brings together a wide spectrum of disciplines, with highly trained medical professionals across 30+ superspecialities like Cardiac Sciences, Endocrinology, Neurosciences (Neurology, Neurosurgery, Neuropsychiatry & Stroke Clinic), Oncology & Radiation, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Urology & Nephrology, Critical Care, Gastroenterology and more - all under one roof.

The hospital also features dedicated specialty clinics, such as Diabetes & Endocrine Clinic, Comprehensive Stroke Clinic, and Preventive Health Programs, catering to lifestyle-related disorders and chronic care management.

Advertisement

Empanelment That Ensures Accessibility for All Krishna Superspeciality Hospital is empanelled with most major government schemes such as CGHS, ECHS, Ayushman Bharat, and all leading TPAs, enabling both government and privately insured patients to access advanced treatment in a cashless and convenient manner.

This seamless integration of high-end care and accessibility reflects Park Group’s vision to make top-tier healthcare not just a privilege, but a right for every citizen.

Team of Excellence At the heart of Krishna Superspeciality Hospital by Park Group of Hospitals is a team of distinguished medical professionals whose expertise, dedication, and compassion define the organisation’s commitment to clinical excellence.

Dr. Rohit Mody, Director of Cardiology, with over 24+ years of experience plays a leading role in preventive and interventional heart care.

Dr. Sushil Kotru, with over 15+ years of experience, heads CEEDO (Centre of Excellence for Endocrinology, Diabetes & Obesity) as its Chairman.

Dr. (Sqn. Ldr.) Sushil Garg, with over 20+ years of experience, serves as the Medical cum ICU Director and oversees 24x7 critical care services.

Dr. Sorabh Kumar Gupta (10+ years) is the key members of the Neurosurgery Department, specializing in complex brain and spine surgeries.

Dr. Niranjan Mahajan, a renowned Neurointerventionist, brings cutting-edge expertise in minimally invasive brain and spine procedures, playing a pivotal role in the management of complex neurovascular conditions.

Along with them, 8 highly experienced intensivists are present round the clock, ensuring intensive medical care in every situation.

Together, this team exemplifies Park Group of Hospitals’ unwavering commitment to delivering world-class healthcare in Bathinda.

Leadership Speaks Dr. Ajit Gupta, Founder & Chairman, Park Group of Hospitals, shared his excitement and vision: “Krishna Superspeciality Hospital is a manifestation of our belief that every city deserves access to the finest healthcare. This facility is not just another hospital, it is our promise to the people of Bathinda, and Punjab at large, that we are here to serve them with integrity, excellence, and empathy.” He further added: “Over the years, we have earned the trust of millions of patients. With this re-launch, we are not only expanding our geographical presence but deepening our commitment to saving lives and improving quality of life for countless families.” Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Group of Hospitals, also shared his thoughts on the re-launch: “Our vision has always been to bring advanced healthcare closer to the people, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. With Krishna Superspeciality Hospital, we are introducing a new standard of accessible, affordable, and technology-driven care to Bathinda. This is not just an expansion, it’s a reaffirmation of our promise to deliver compassionate, cutting-edge medical services where they are needed most.” A Milestone in a Larger Journey With the addition of this flagship facility in Bathinda, Park Group of Hospitals now operates 14 hospitals across 12 cities, catering to a rapidly growing base of patients across North India. This expansion strengthens the group's position as a healthcare leader committed to revolutionizing the medical landscape.

Krishna Superspeciality Hospital, Bathinda - by Park Group of Hospitals stands not just as a building, but as a symbol of hope, healing, and modern medical excellence, where every patient is treated not just as a case, but as a life that matters.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)