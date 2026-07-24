DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Parliament panel calls for broader policy consultation before bringing crypto under securities law framework

Parliament panel calls for broader policy consultation before bringing crypto under securities law framework

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:03 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has recommended that any move to regulate cryptocurrencies and other virtual digital assets (VDAs) under the proposed Securities Markets Code should be preceded by wider policy deliberations and coordination among regulators and government departments.

Advertisement

Examining the Securities Markets Code, 2025, the committee noted that the proposed legislation has been designed as a technology-neutral framework, allowing tokenised versions of existing securities such as shares, bonds and units of investment schemes to remain within the ambit of securities regulation.

Advertisement

However, the panel observed that cryptocurrencies that do not possess the characteristics of securities or derivatives may remain outside the proposed law.

Advertisement

Quoting the Ministry of Finance, the report stated: "Virtual Digital Assets such as cryptocurrencies that do not fall within the definitions of 'security' or 'derivative' under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 or the Securities Markets Code may remain outside the purview of the definition of 'securities', notwithstanding their digital nature or the terminology used to describe them."

The Ministry further informed the committee that crypto-assets are currently outside India's formal regulatory framework except for taxation, anti-money laundering and reporting requirements.

Advertisement

The report said: "The position of the Central Government regarding crypto-assets, including Virtual Digital Assets, is that such assets are presently unregulated in India, except for the limited purposes of taxation, prevention of money laundering and reporting."

According to the report, the government believes that framing a comprehensive regime for crypto-assets would require both domestic and international coordination.

The report quoted the Ministry as saying: "Any regulatory framework for such assets would require significant international and domestic coordination."

The Ministry also stated that bringing VDAs under the Securities Markets Code would require broader policy consideration and consultations across regulators and departments, and that it may not be appropriate to include such assets within the Code at this stage.

The committee also examined concerns that certain crypto arrangements involving pooled investor funds, passive participation and third-party management could resemble investment schemes and may require an enabling regulatory framework in the future.

Drawing from global practices, the report noted that jurisdictions such as the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the European Union generally adopt technology-neutral definitions, regulating crypto-assets that exhibit characteristics of securities under existing securities laws while creating separate frameworks for other digital assets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts