Parliamentary panel asks for setting minimum R&D spending benchmark for oil PSUs, preferably linked to PBT

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas has recommended that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas consider setting a minimum R&D expenditure benchmark for all oil public sector undertakings (PSUs), preferably as a percentage of their Profit Before Tax (PBT), amid the need to strengthen indigenous technology and support India's energy transition.

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The recommendation comes as major oil and gas PSUs together spent about 2.16 per cent of their combined Profit After Tax (PAT) on research and development (R&D) in 2025-26, with significant variations across individual companies.

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The committee noted that major oil PSUs spent Rs 2,796 crore on R&D against a combined PAT of Rs 1,29,164.5 crore in FY 2025-26, translating into 2.16 per cent of their combined PAT. Different PSU's have spent between 3.89 per cent to 0.58% of their PAT in R&D during 2025-26.

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The committee observed that R&D spending among oil PSUs remains largely dependent on internal resources, with limited budgetary support from the government. It said, "some of the major Oil PSUs have spent around 2.16 % of their combined 'Profit After Tax' in the Financial Year 2025-26 on R&D."

Highlighting the differences in R&D spending among individual PSUs, the panel said a uniform investment norm should be explored to sustain innovation and technological advancement, particularly against the backdrop of India's energy transition objectives and geopolitical uncertainties.

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"The Committee are of the view that a uniform R&D investment norm across PSUs may be explored for sustained innovation and technological advancement in petroleum sector," the report said.

The committee specifically recommended that the ministry may consider "setting a benchmark of minimum expenditure on R&D for all Oil PSUs, preferably a minimum percentage of their 'Profit Before Tax'", with the benchmark subject to periodic review and adjustment based on sectoral priorities and performance.

The recommendation marks a move towards institutionalising a more structured R&D funding framework for oil PSUs rather than leaving expenditure entirely to individual companies' requirements and priorities.

The Ministry had told the committee that there was no government guideline mandating a minimum percentage of PBT for R&D spending. However, it said it would explore the possibility of establishing such a norm. "There is no separate guideline from Government mandating spending a minimum percentage of their PBT on R&D activities," the ministry said, adding that it "would explore the setting up of a norm for earmarked/ mandated minimum expenditure on R&D activities."

Besides a minimum spending benchmark, the committee recommended exploring a dedicated fund to co-finance high-impact, cross-sectoral R&D projects in areas such as green hydrogen, carbon capture, biofuels and waste-to-energy technologies, with participation from PSUs and premier research institutions. It also called for measures to encourage private co-investment in the R&D sector.

The report noted that R&D expenditure by oil PSUs has generally increased over the years. Total spending by the listed oil PSUs stood at Rs 2,083.64 crore in FY 2021-22, rising to Rs 3,057.81 crore in FY 2024-25 before standing at Rs 2,908.95 crore in FY 2025-26.

The committee said strengthening R&D is particularly important for developing indigenous technologies, improving efficiency and advancing clean-energy solutions as India pursues its energy transition goals. (ANI)

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