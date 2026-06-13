icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Parliamentary panel hears views of Power Ministry, NEEPCO officials for building self-reliant energy sector

Parliamentary panel hears views of Power Ministry, NEEPCO officials for building self-reliant energy sector

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:13 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on Friday heard views of the officials of Power Ministry and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on the role of power sector statutory bodies and PSUs in the development of Atmanirbhar power sector with acting Chairman of the panel Jagdambika Pal stating later that India is making fast progress in its renewable energy targets.

Advertisement

"The meeting was very good. You are quite aware of the NTPC and subsidiary of the NTPC, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) which has been given a mandate to provide 24x7 power supply to the northeast area," Jagdambika Pal told ANI later.

Advertisement

"We have discussed it in detail today. The members also made some queries about power generation, financial performance and some other issues related to renewable energy and gas based plant," he added.

Advertisement

The agenda of the meeting was 'Role of Power Sector Statutory Bodies, PSUs and Institutions in development of Atmanirbhar Power Sector'.

On India's progress towards achieving self-reliance in the power sector, Jagdambika Pal said the government has maintained a strong focus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Advertisement

Referring to India's clean energy targets, he said the country remains committed to expanding non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity. He said India is on course to achieving its renewable energy and net zero targets.

Chairman of Committee Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne could not come for the meeting as his flight got cancelled due to weather conditions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts