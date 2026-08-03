DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Parliamentary Panel to meet Meta, X, Snapchat, and Google today at 4pm

Parliamentary Panel to meet Meta, X, Snapchat, and Google today at 4pm

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:13 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology summoned representatives of major social media platforms Meta, X, Snapchat, and Google to appear before the panel today at 4 PM.

Advertisement

The meeting of Parliament's Committee on Information Technology and Communications was scheduled to convene to evaluate the broader framework of online safety. The discussions primarily focused on three core areas: ensuring the digital safety of women and children, safeguarding the data privacy of farmers, rural residents, laborers, and general citizens, and assessing how social media platforms comply with government rules governing law and order.

Advertisement

Announcing the summons earlier, BJP MP and chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee Nishikant Dubey outlined the specific areas of inquiry for the digital platforms.

Advertisement

"On 3 August 2026 at 4 PM, our Parliamentary Committee on IT and Communication has summoned Meta (Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp), X (Twitter), Snapchat, and Google," Dubey stated.

"How will the privacy of women, children, farmers, rural folks, laborers, and the general public be protected? How do these companies ensure the government's public order?" he added.

Advertisement

The development follows an incident involving Meta, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video addressing action against examination paper leaks was briefly removed from the platform before being restored.

In a statement, a Meta spokesperson said, "The content was removed in error and has since been restored," attributing the removal to a technical error.

The video, released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day-long Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities.

In the address, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks, including setting up Special Fast-Track Courts and introducing stricter punishment through fresh legislation. The Centre subsequently introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing imprisonment of up to 10 years, enhanced monetary penalties and Special Fast-Track Courts for offences under the Act.

The student agitation was called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The Centre also reached an understanding with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent police intimidation and bring stronger anti-paper leak legislation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts