Parth Jindal appointed as Chairman of JSW MG Motor India

The Board of Directors of JSW MG Motor India Private Ltd on Monday appointed Parth Jindal as Chairman of the company, with immediate effect.

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Jindal has served on the board of JSW MG Motor India since the formation of the joint venture, and has been closely involved in shaping the company's product strategy, manufacturing expansion and localisation programme.

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Jindal is Managing Director of JSW Cement, Managing Director of JSW Paints, Chairman of JSW Dulux Limited, Chairman of JSW MG Motor India.

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In addition, he is also the Director on the Board of JSW Energy and the Founder of JSW Sports and Chairman and Co-Owner of the Delhi Capitals.

In July, JSW MG Motor India today unveiled MG ADAPT (Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology), India's first Multi New Energy Vehicle (NEV) platform.