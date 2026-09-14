Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh Announce INR 100 CR Media Fund with 3 International Films Slate at Venice Film Festival

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Acclaimed singer, composer, performer and producer Parthiv Gohil, and actor-producer Manasi Parekh has launched Orenda Media Growth Fund, a INR 100 Cr media fund focused on premium media and entertainment ventures, international feature films, prestige productions and globally marketable content. The announcement was made at the Venice Film Festival, where the founding team also unveiled the fund’s inaugural slate of three international films. The fund marks a new chapter in Parthiv Gohil’s three-decade creative journey, bringing together his legacy in music, film production and storytelling with a global investment vision

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Orenda Group, the multi-sector holding platform led by Chartered Accountant turned entrepreneur Tarun Shah, who currently manages a $120 million fund, is structuring and managing Orenda Media Growth Fund. For Parthiv Gohil, the launch represents a natural evolution of a creative journey spanning more than three decades. From Indian classical music and Gujarati folk to Bollywood playback, large-scale live performance, film production and storytelling, it has all culminated in a broader vision to create, nurture and invest in stories that can resonate with audiences across India and the world.

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The fund’s inaugural slate reflects this ambition, with projects spanning genres, geographies and storytelling traditions. The three films include Nanda Devi, a high-concept international mystery thriller set against the Himalayas; Laxman, an inspiring story of a young boy who turns his dream of caring for abandoned cows into a movement; and Purple America, adapted from award-winning American author Rick Moody’s acclaimed novel and exploring family, mortality, trauma and love.

One of the distinctive voices in Gujarati music, Parthiv has built a career across Gujarati folk, Indian classical, Bollywood, devotional, Sufi, fusion and contemporary Indian music. His national playback credits include films such as Devdas, Saawariya, Heroes, Kisaan, Vaada Raha and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, with his rendition of “Yoon Shabnami” from Saawariya emerging as one of his most recognised national hits. His musical journey has also taken him to audiences globally through international performances, while his work has included appearances on Coke Studio @ MTV and the iconic national unity initiative Phir Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.

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His creative evolution into cinema has been equally significant. Through Soul Sutra LLP, co-founded by Parthiv, he has produced and curated Gujarati films including Golkeri, Kutch Express and Jhamkudi, while continuing to develop new feature film productions. Kutch Express won the 70th National Film Award (Rajat Kamal / Silver Lotus) for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values, marking a major milestone in Parthiv’s journey as a producer. The film also saw Manasi bagging the best actor for lead role.

That experience across both the creative and production sides of entertainment now forms the foundation of his vision for Orenda Media Growth Fund. Parthiv Gohil shared, “Great stories transcend borders, languages and cultures. My journey has taken me from music and live performance to producing films and each chapter has reinforced my belief in the power of stories to connect people. Orenda Creative is an extension of that journey – an opportunity to bring together creative conviction and disciplined investment to empower filmmakers and creators who dare to tell meaningful, transformative stories while building a sustainable ecosystem for high-quality media. We believe that prestige content is not only culturally valuable but also represents a significant opportunity in the evolving global entertainment landscape.”

Manasi Parekh shared, “Our aim is to blur international borders through art and cinema and create a platform where stories can travel seamlessly across cultures and geographies. I am incredibly excited about this initiative and the opportunity to bring Indian and regional storytelling to a global audience, while building meaningful strategic production partnerships across markets.”

Once back from their whirlwind tour of Venice, Parthiv will be gearing up for this annual high octane sold out Navratra show and Manasi for the release of her upcoming show on Netflix titled Chumbak.

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