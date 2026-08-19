Party Passport Brings Social Travel to Tomorrowland Thailand, Building a New Community-Led Way for Young Indians to Experience Global Festivals

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New Delhi [India], August 19: International music festivals are becoming a popular reason for young Indians to travel abroad. Party Passport, a group travel brand founded in 2025, is taking its community-led travel experience to Tomorrowland Thailand in December 2026. The brand is creating travel packages for Indian travellers that bring together the festival, international travel and group experiences.

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Designed primarily for travellers aged 21-35, Party Passport brings individual travellers together through curated international group journeys, enabling people to travel independently while still having the structure and companionship of a group. In just over a year, the brand has taken more than 450 unique travellers across 50+ trips and built an online travel community of more than 58,000 Instagram followers.

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From Solo Travel to Shared Experiences

Party Passport is built around the idea that travelling solo does not necessarily mean travelling alone. Its trips bring together individuals who may not know one another before departure and create opportunities to form connections while exploring a destination together.

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Each journey is accompanied by an experienced Trip Leader and begins with an introduction and ice-breaking session designed to help travellers become comfortable with the group. The itineraries combine local exploration, shared experiences, food, culture and social activities, with evenings often focused on discovering the destination's nightlife and social scene.

The brand positions itself between traditional backpacking and conventional luxury group holidays, offering comfortable accommodation and organised travel experiences while retaining an active and social character.

Tomorrowland Thailand: Where Music Meets Travel

For 2026, Tomorrowland Thailand represents a major focus for Party Passport as the company expands into festival-led travel. The festival is scheduled for December 2026, and Party Passport says it has secured what it describes as the biggest inventory in India for the event, with dedicated packages planned for Indian travellers. The company is also exploring experiences around global music properties such as Zamna, an internationally recognised electronic music event and festival brand known for its destination-led events.

The packages are expected to include four-night and five-night options across different price points, ranging from budget-friendly offerings to premium and luxury experiences. They are being structured around key requirements such as festival access, accommodation, transfers and dedicated group leaders.

Rather than treating the festival as a standalone event, Party Passport is positioning Tomorrowland Thailand as part of a broader destination experience--bringing together music, travel and social connections before, during and after the festival.

Building a Music-and-Travel Community

Party Passport currently focuses on destinations including Europe, Bali, Thailand, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, while increasingly developing itineraries around experiences and events rather than conventional sightseeing alone.

The company sees music festivals as an emerging category within its international travel portfolio and plans to explore additional festival-led group journeys. The broader objective is to create experiences in which the event becomes one part of a larger journey, allowing travellers to explore the destination while connecting with fellow attendees.

With more than 450 unique travellers already having participated in its trips, Party Passport is looking to expand its community and develop new formats that combine travel, entertainment and social experiences.

As international travel becomes increasingly accessible to younger Indian consumers, the company is seeking to tap into a shift from conventional package tourism towards community-driven and experience-led travel. Through curated itineraries, group leaders and a growing traveller community, Party Passport aims to offer young Indians the freedom of solo travel with the structure and companionship of a group journey.

Party Passport

Website: partypassport.travel

Instagram: @party.passport

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