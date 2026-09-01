PartyPeople Expands to Bangalore, Bringing Club Discovery, VIP Access and Party-Mate Connections Into One Platform

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: PartyPeople, a nightlife discovery and access platform, has expanded its presence to Bangalore, bringing together club and venue discovery, events, VIP table reservations, couple entry, stag entry and social connections through a single platform.

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Bangalore has emerged as one of India's most active nightlife and entertainment destinations, driven by its large community of technology professionals, entrepreneurs, startup founders and young working professionals. With its expansion into the city, PartyPeople aims to make nightlife discovery more convenient by helping users find venues, discover events, explore access options and connect with people who share their interests.

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Discover Bangalore's Nightlife in One Place

PartyPeople currently features a selection of Bengaluru nightlife venues on its platform, including Drunken Daddy, BIG pitchers, High Ultra Lounge, i_bar Bengaluru and Indigo XP.

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These venues give users the opportunity to explore different types of nightlife experiences across the city, from high-energy pubs and party destinations to premium lounges and rooftop experiences.

Rather than requiring users to search across multiple platforms for places to go and events to attend, PartyPeople brings venue discovery and nightlife information together in one platform.

Users can explore venues, discover events based on location, date and genre, and find nightlife experiences that match their preferences.

More Than Just Finding a Club

One of PartyPeople's key differentiators is its Find a Party Mate feature.

Going out in a large city can sometimes be difficult when friends are unavailable or when people want to expand their social circles. PartyPeople allows users to discover and connect with other partygoers who share similar interests and nightlife preferences.

The platform is designed to help users connect before meeting, creating an opportunity to find compatible party mates for clubbing, events, parties and other social experiences.

This gives PartyPeople a broader proposition than a conventional nightlife directory: it focuses not only on where to go, but also on who to go with.

VIP Tables, Couple Entry and Stag Entry

PartyPeople also brings different nightlife access options together on its platform.

Users can explore VIP table bookings, couple-entry options and stag-entry passes, depending on the participating venue and event.

The platform's table-booking service is designed to allow groups to reserve tables in advance, while its couple-entry offering is aimed at couples looking for a more convenient way to access participating nightlife venues.

PartyPeople also offers stag entry, with its platform stating that passes are valid across 200+ venues.

Discover Events and Nightlife Experiences

Beyond individual venues, PartyPeople allows users to discover events happening around them.

The platform features real-time event discovery, with users able to browse events according to location, date and genre. It also provides opportunities for early-bird and member discounts, in-app booking and ticket management, where available.

This allows users to explore different nightlife experiences, including DJ nights, parties, special events and other entertainment experiences happening across the city.

Connecting Partygoers With Bangalore's Nightlife Community

PartyPeople is designed to connect nightlife consumers with both venues and other partygoers.

For someone new to Bangalore, visiting the city, looking for a new group to party with or simply interested in meeting like-minded people, the platform provides another way to become part of the city's nightlife community.

The combination of event discovery, venue discovery and party-mate connections gives users a more social approach to planning a night out.

Supporting Clubs and Event Organizers

PartyPeople is also building its platform as a channel for clubs, pubs, event organizers, promoters and hospitality businesses.

Participating organizers can list events, promote special offers and reach PartyPeople's community of nightlife-focused users. The platform provides event-management and promotional tools designed to help nightlife businesses increase visibility and connect with potential customers.

By bringing consumers, venues and organizers onto the same platform, PartyPeople aims to create a more connected nightlife ecosystem.

Building Its Bangalore Network

Following its expansion into Bangalore, PartyPeople plans to continue developing its network of participating nightlife venues, event organizers, promoters and hospitality partners across the city.

The company aims to make PartyPeople a single destination for discovering where to party, what is happening and who to party with.

Simplifying the Way People Experience Nightlife

"PartyPeople was created to simplify nightlife discovery and club access," said a spokesperson for PartyPeople. "With our expansion into Bangalore, we want to make it easier for people to discover venues and events, access different nightlife experiences and connect with people who share their energy and interests."

The Bangalore expansion forms part of PartyPeople's broader vision of combining nightlife discovery, access and social connection through one platform.

About PartyPeople

PartyPeople is a nightlife discovery and access platform that helps users discover clubs, pubs, parties, events, VIP table opportunities, couple entry and stag entry while connecting with compatible party mates.

The platform combines venue discovery, event discovery, nightlife access and social connections to make planning and experiencing nightlife more convenient.

Media Contact

PartyPeople

Website: www.partypeople.in

Email: business@partypeople.in

Phone / WhatsApp: +91 9981472022

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