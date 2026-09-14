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Home / Business / Parul Sevashram Hospital Becomes First in Vadodara and Second in Gujarat to Receive NABH Nursing Excellence Certification

Parul Sevashram Hospital Becomes First in Vadodara and Second in Gujarat to Receive NABH Nursing Excellence Certification

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PTI
Updated At : 03:19 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 14: In a significant milestone in its ongoing pursuit of quality healthcare, Parul Sevashram Hospital, in association with Parul Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, has achieved the prestigious NABH Nursing Excellence Certification, making it the first hospital in Vadodara and the second in Gujarat to do so. The accomplishment further confirms the hospital’s commitment toward advancing nursing systems, patient safety, clinical quality and patient-centred healthcare delivery.

Parul Sevashram Hospital is a teaching hospital offering 1100 bed multispeciality and super-speciality services. The hospital has been strengthening its clinical and quality infrastructure with nursing excellence as a part of its healthcare delivery. The Nursing Excellence Certification recognizes hospitals with strong and consistent nursing practices in key areas of patient care, clinical and medication safety, infection prevention and control, nursing leadership and outcomes evaluation.

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The certification is a significant step toward consistency and accountability in nursing care. Standardized nursing protocols and systematic clinical practices form the basis of safer medication administration, infection prevention and reduction of adverse events. Structured patient education, effective communication and continuity of care lead to a better informed and supported patient experience. The certification also provides independent, national recognition that the hospital’s nursing systems and practices meet defined standards of quality.

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Nursing is at the heart of any healthcare institution, with nurses playing a role throughout the patient journey from admission and clinical monitoring to treatment support, education and recovery. The NABH Nursing Excellence Certification therefore reflects not only institutional systems, but also the discipline, clinical competence and patient-focused approach exhibited by the nursing team in their day-to-day practice.

Ms. Ekta Modi, COO, Parul Sevashram Hospital said on the achievement, “This certification is not just an acknowledgment for us; it is a reflection of the dedication, discipline and compassion demonstrated by our nurses every single day. We feel this achievement will further spur on our nursing team to continue learning, improving and raising the standards of care. “Our focus remains firmly on ensuring that all patients entrusted to us receive care that is safe, compassionate, evidence-based and consistent with the highest standards of clinical excellence.” NABH Nursing Excellence Certification is an addition to Parul Sevashram Hospital’s ongoing quality journey which includes NABH Full Accreditation, NABH Stroke Certification, a NABH Certified Blood Bank and a NABL Certified Laboratory. These awards collectively underscore the hospital’s ongoing commitment to quality and safety across many aspects of healthcare delivery.

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This achievement also underscores the hospital’s broader vision of creating a healthcare atmosphere where quality is not only about certifications, but embedded in everyday practice. Parul Sevashram Hospital continues to strive to deliver healthcare with patient safety, clinical outcomes and compassionate care at the core through strengthening nursing leadership, standardizing clinical processes and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

This latest recognition is further encouragement to the hospital’s nursing team to continue to raise standards of professional practice and evolve with changing healthcare needs. The certification is another step in Parul Sevashram Hospital’s journey to build a culture of quality that is lived in every process, every interaction, and every patient experience.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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