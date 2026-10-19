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Home / Business / Parul University Fosters Global Collaboration Through Diplomats in Dialogue 3.0, While Celebrating Cultural Diversity at PU Navratri 2026

Parul University Fosters Global Collaboration Through Diplomats in Dialogue 3.0, While Celebrating Cultural Diversity at PU Navratri 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 05:10 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 19: Diplomats in Dialogue 3.0 brought together global diplomacy, higher education and cultural exchange at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, where Ambassadors, High Commissioners, diplomatic representatives, policymakers and global academic leaders converged. The program examined the role of education in developing international relations and in providing opportunities for cooperation. The University provided a vibrant academic environment where people, ideas and cultures met across geographical boundaries with students from more than 75 countries.

The dialogue focused on improving academic and institutional partnerships, expanding student mobility and exchange programs, encouraging collaborative research and innovation, and progressing capacity building and knowledge sharing. The discussions also addressed the role of education in sustainable development, global citizenship and cultural understanding, and the possibilities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between diplomatic missions and higher education institutions. The meeting was attended by diplomatic representatives of Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Timor-Leste, Palestine, Sudan, Papua New Guinea, Yemen, Cameroon, Tajikistan, Nauru, South Africa, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Algeria, Angola, Bhutan, Burundi, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Niger, Republic of Guinea, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Srilanka, Suriname, Togo, Uganda and Venezuela. The conversation was about how international partnerships can offer real opportunities for students, institutions and communities.

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As part of the program, the delegates visited the Statue of Unity, a landmark that represents national unity, collective progress and the power of shared vision in shaping India’s growth. The visit was an opportunity to reflect on the importance of cooperation in bringing people, institutions and nations together for a common future. The itinerary also consisted of a diplomatic roundtable conference, a campus visit, institutional engagement and an orientation program for international students. Emphasizing the significance of international collaboration, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University said, “Education has the power to bring nations closer through shared learning, mutual understanding and meaningful collaboration. With Diplomats in Dialogue we hope to build bridges that create new pathways for students, institutions and communities around the world.”

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At Parul University’s Navaratri celebration, Gujarat’s traditional Garba and Dandiya were celebrated by around 6000+ international students from over 75+ countries at the international gathering, adding a cultural touch to the event. The celebrations also saw the delegates attending Diplomats in Dialogue 3.0 enjoy the colors, music and traditions of Navratri with students from across the globe. Students from Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa, Malawi, Lesotho, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, among others, contributed to the university’s multicultural atmosphere. Talking about the event Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “Cultural celebrations give an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to understand each other, share traditions and build friendships that transcend borders.”

The event Diplomats in Dialogue 3.0 and PU Navratri 2026 highlighted the University’s approach to international engagement through the combination of academic cooperation and cultural exchange. The dialogue opened doors to explore educational partnerships, research collaboration and student mobility, while Navratri offered a common experience of India’s cultural heritage to delegates and students. Parul University has gathered an international student community diverse in culture and diplomatic representatives, further cementing bonds built on education, mutual respect and cultural understanding, highlighting the significance of meaningful relationships between countries.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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